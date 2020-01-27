advertisement

LJUBLJANA – Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he would send his resignation to parliament on Monday and demand early elections. His minority government cannot enforce important laws.

The government coalition of five center-left parties that took power in September 2018 held only 43 out of 90 seats in parliament. After losing the informal support of the opposition Left Party in November, it became increasingly difficult to get bills through parliament.

“With this coalition, this situation in Parliament, I cannot meet people’s expectations,” Sarec told a press conference. “I could meet her after an election.”

Shortly before his statement, the national news agency STA reported on the resignation of finance minister Andrej Bertoncelj.

On Friday, Bertoncelj issued a statement protesting the new legislation proposed by the Sarec LMS party, according to which the state budget would cover possible losses to the country’s health care system. This is not acceptable.

Analysts said Slovenia’s center-right opposition party (SDS), the largest party in parliament, is likely to try to form a new government. An early election would only take place if this attempt failed.

“The opposition will try to form a new government, but it is difficult to say whether it will succeed. It could pay off for them if the MPs don’t vote for more than two years before their mandate expires, ”Meta Roglic, a political analyst, told Reuters.

The next ordinary elections will take place in mid-2022.

The SDS has 26 seats in parliament, but was unable to form a coalition government after the 2018 elections. Analysts believe it will try to form a government with the seven-seat conservative New Slovenia (NSI) party and some other parties.

SDS and NSI were not available for immediate comments.

By Marja Novak

