I really hope that this type of practice does not work with cable companies, but if you know the industry and know how many customers they fuck, that will probably happen eventually. We refer in particular to the surprise price increase this month for many customers of Optimum, the Altice subsidiary that offers TV, super fast internet, telephone and WiFi in states such as Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. And to the irritating way in which that new increase was communicated to customers.

The price increase came as a surprise to many because Optimum decided to announce it in a secret way. According to consumer reports, many customers missed the news that the price of their TV plans increased by as much as $ 30 per month (and that the internet service increased by $ 25 per month in some cases) because it was buried within a section of monthly invoices that included contain that most consumers do not read carefully. So how is that for a new trend in the cable industry? Trust our remaining customers for even more money – and hope they don’t notice.

This is a particularly customer-unfriendly way to communicate a price increase when you stop to consider how tenacious such companies do their best to switch you from paper to electronic invoices. If you are an optimal customer who has done this, are you going to stop and open the PDF of every invoice you receive and view the fine print after opening it on your phone?

An Altice spokesperson defended price increases for at least one news channel, and attributed them to “rising programming costs, which continue to impact the pricing of pay-TV for the entire industry.” so that customers have no ‘exaggerated impact’. Unfortunately, if you live in an optimal coverage area, as is often the case with cable companies, they either have monopolies or enjoy a competitive landscape that does not include serious competition, which is the case for many New York City customers.

Optimum was now bought by Altice about five years ago, and it now appears to follow the Altice (or rather the general playbook of the cable industry) of more and more nickel-and-dim customers until death. Like in the beginning of 2019, when Optimum started tackling a so-called “Network Enhancement Fee” of a few extra dollars a month, something that the company got in hot water and was supervised by a New York state politician.

“They earn billions of dollars in income and here they try to steal the working class,” said Senator Zellnor Myrie to The Daily News of New York. “I am ready to have a very serious conversation with my colleagues in the government to see if we should take legislative action or whether there should be enforcement measures, because for each person $ 2.50 per month can be the difference that they need living wages for wages for people. “

