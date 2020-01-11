advertisement

A skier takes in views of Mt. Hector in Lake Louise in this 2016 file photo.

A woman was buried under snow for just a few hours before her friends arrived to rescue her from an avalanche north of Lake Louise on Friday, according to STARS.

The 32-year-old woman was skiing with her friends from Mount Hector, in the Bow River Valley of Banff National Park, when an avalanche was triggered, burying her in the snow. STARS crews were told by the woman’s friends that she had been stranded in the snow for about 45 minutes before they could recover her, STARS said in a statement.

Banff’s AHS first responded to the incident at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Friday, EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said Saturday. The skier was transported from the scene by Alpine Helicopter to the Banff Warden office, where they were met by STARS.

STAR-1 was called to the Banff Warden office around 3:34 p.m. to transfer the woman to Foughills Medical Center. The woman was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital at 5:04 p.m.

