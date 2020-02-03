advertisement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has several collections with Under Armor about his Rock Venture project. The muscle-bound celebrity, however, bore an unexpected brand in the Super Bowl 54 promo video.

Johnson wore sneakers from the Swiss brand On, a company with roots in performance running and outdoor shoes. The multihyphenate talent wore the On Cloud X in a clip, a road-ready style with the brand’s CloudTec outsole, which was designed for explosive multidirectional movements and light zero-gravity foam cushioning.

Although The Rock wore On in the Super Bowl 54 promo, its line with Under Armor is still available on the brand’s website. In a clip with Oprah Winfrey, he recently shared videos of UA clothing and shoes.

advertisement

Even though Johnson was spotted in the brand today, he’s not the only celebrity fan of On. Tennis icon Roger Federer, a former longtime Nike athlete, announced a partnership with the label in November 2019.

Want more?

Why Under Armor didn’t give up on the performance market

Roger Federer announces partnership with Swiss Sneaker Brand On

Would you like to read other articles like this one?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement