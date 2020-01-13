advertisement

BANFF NATIONAL PARK, Canada – Avalanche Canada says a skier who was caught in a snowfall Friday in Banff National Park has died of her injuries.

STARS The Air Ambulance had said the 32-year-old woman had been taken to a Calgary hospital in a life-threatening condition.

In an online report, Avalanche Canada says three skiers were on a south-facing slope of Mount Hector, north of Lake Louise, when the landslide occurred.

They say it caused a tile avalanche and ran for about 550 meters.

The report says the woman was caught and buried deep in debris before being driven out by two other skiers.

Avalanche Canada says she died on Saturday.

The latest Parks Canada Avalanche Bulletin for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks says problems with snowshoe skiers should be conservative when choosing terrain and carefully managing group travel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 13, 2020

