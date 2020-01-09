advertisement

Australia’s wildfires have destroyed more than 10.3 million hectares (103,000 sq km) of land – the size of South Korea – in recent months, especially on the east coast.

The burn area in the state of New South Wales alone is more than five times the total burn area last year in Brazil, which saw major fires in the Amazon rainforest.

The combination of the 2019 fires in California, Brazil and Indonesia still amounts to less than half of the area burned in Australia.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2tE7FwD in an external browser to see an interactive graph about the extent of these fires.)

The eastern states of Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria account for 84% of that area, according to figures from their emergency services. Most fires have occurred in the state of New South Wales, covering Sydney, the continent’s largest city, in smoke for most of December.

Victoria State has seen the worst fires of last week. Warships and military aircraft have been used to evacuate hundreds stranded along the coast after national parks were destroyed.

Further north in Queensland, the bushfire season usually begins in August, at the beginning of the year than New South Wales and Victoria. More sporadic, smaller fires have been observed here than in the New South Wales mega fires.

Australia’s fires have changed from other catastrophic blazes around the world in 2019, as a selection of its forest species, such as eucalyptus, actually rely on fire to regenerate.

But in terms of sheer size, they dwarf others.

There are currently eight active fires in New South Wales and Victoria larger than the largest blaze on record in California, the US state well known for its deadly fires.

Firefighters are making the most of several days of cooler temperatures in the Southeast to prepare for the return of heat and wind later this week that is expected to fan existing flames and ignite new ones. (Reporting by Manas Sharma, Marco Hernandez and Simon Scarr; Editing by Karishma Singh and Andrew Cawthorne)

