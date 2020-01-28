advertisement

Cool, cool, cool. A binge watch is definitely fine.

God bless the Twitter administrators for Netflix.

Whenever the online streaming giant’s social media team announces that a new show or film is arriving at the Netflix library, their answers are usually swamped with questions about the new season of Brooklyn Nine Nine.

We are happy to announce that the new adventures of Jake Peralta and Co. will be available for your binge watch delights starting March 28th.

Oh yes, 18 episodes where you can get stuck.

To you for the last year: OK, BUT WHAT ABOUT B99 s6?!

us finally: March 28th

– Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK), January 28, 2020

Admittedly, this is just a foretaste of what’s to come, because season 7 of the popular comedy will also be broadcast in the US in the next few weeks.

The deadline has confirmed that New York’s best cops will start their seventh season with 13 episodes on February 6 with a one-hour premiere on NBC.

Not much is known about the plot, but now that Holt has been downgraded to patrol, it’s time to change things.

The silver lining, however, is that Terry (Terry Crews) will stay with the Nine-Nine after Wuntch topped up his budget to add an additional lieutenant.

“Andre Braugher is an officer, he’s not a captain,” said Crews Entertainment Weekly. “I’m the lieutenant, I’m in his office. It’s so bizarre, I still don’t feel like it’s mine. We love to turn things around. It’s so wild because we all are change and grow. “

We expect season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to air in Ireland through Channel 4, E4 and (possibly) Netflix.

