Twelve years after his TV debut in the Torchwood episode “Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang”, Captain John Hart is back to experience more adventures in a radio play produced by Big Finish. Torchwood: Captain John’s Sins is a prequel series with four brand new adventures. James Marsters (Buffy, Angel) and John Barrowman (Doctor Who, Arrow) resume their roles as Captain John and Captain Jack Harkness.

The four stories were written by David Llewellyn and directed by Scott Handcock. Christopher Allen (The Archivist), Ayesha Antoine (Caitlin), Rosie Baker (Ilsa Vargosh) and Silas Carson (Sir Thomas Pewsey) also play in the radio play.

Actor James Marsters said: “I missed playing Torchwood so much. Besides being proud to play a role, the character itself is a lot of fun, and those few TV episodes just weren’t enough. Me try to be a nice person in real life. The trick for me is not to tell you what i really think. i think that applies to most people who try to be nice. we don’t add ours to everyone inner monologue. The great thing about playing Captain John is that he doesn’t care. He only tells you what he thinks. So combine this part of me with really good writing and really funny dialogues and you get someone you really want to spend time with. “

Torchwood is a spin-off of the British TV show Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in 2006. It is followed by a team of extraterrestrial hunters from modern Cardiff, in which there is a rift in space and time. The team is led by Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), an immortal former time agent introduced in the first season of the 2005 Doctor Who revival. The show consists of the fourth series and was last shown on screens in 2012. Since then, she has been revived in big finish audio dramas, with most of the original castings resuming roles John Barrowman and his sister Carole E. Barrowman.

Check the overview below:

Rogue Time Agent Captain John Hart is on a mission. He searches space and time and searches for the resurrection gauntlets that have the power to bring the dead back to life. Only they are broken and their creator is in an impossible prison and he is not the only one looking for the gauntlets.

And John wasn’t exactly wondering why his employers want them, which could be a problem.

From zombies in Restoration London to Hell crushing a funeral: Torchwood: Captain John’s Sins features four uploaded episodes written by David Llewellyn:

The restored

Captain John is in restoration England. There’s an intrigue in the Tower of London, the dead are walking the streets, and Oliver Cromwell’s severed head has a terrible warning.

Escape the Nebazz

Captain John is in a wooden space prison that is being attacked by a strange and terrible life form. The catering is really terrible too, and Dr. Magpie’s latest discovery may have gotten a little out of control.

Peach Blossom Heights

The captains John and Jack are in a heavenly world – the weather is pleasant, the people are friendly and the giant cuddly toys only come out at night. There is only one thing that the world lacks. No one has ever told the population anything about birds and bees. Which is unfortunate

Dark purposes

Captain John comes to the funeral of one of the richest men in the galaxy. He died without making a will, and his heirs have some very creative ideas on how to reconcile it with murder, necromancy, and seduction. Unfortunately, Captain John is just too happy to sign up.

Torchwood: The Sins of Captain John can be purchased as a CD edition or as a download from the Big Finish website. An app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store that allows you to listen to the Big Finish audio dramas on your phone.

