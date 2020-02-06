advertisement

Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman are embarking on a new anthology season that is less interested in the usual “how” and “why” of a crime than in what it does to those who are involved.

In its three seasons, “The Sinner” was largely built on the idea of ​​a curled up snake. At the center of each season were figures that at first glance look like empty slates and are stunned by their proximity to the acts of violence that are accused of them. In each of these stories is a variation of “How could someone like this be able to do this?”

This is a question, especially when asked by a controlled exterior, designed for maximum agitation. If the calmest person in the room can get something of serenity and unleash something terrible, no silence is certain. “The Sinner” mostly manages to build its story around a mystery that incorporates “how” and “why” into its main equation, and yet it seems to somehow degrade both over time. In the end, all that’s left is a little quiet peace, but knowing that it can only last that long.

After two seasons in which a woman appears to be standing on the beach on a normal day and has a child in her sights in a motel room, “The Sinner” rounds off his triptych of potential killers in a place where these stories usually begin : with a man who seems to have everything. Jamie (Matt Bomer) has a beautiful wife, a reliable commuter and a child on the way. When Nick (Chris Messina), a character from his past, appears unannounced, both his arrival and the events that follow pierce this ideal facade in a way that draws the attention of Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman). (Given the show’s general premise – and the ominous trillion-watt laser look that Nick Jamie gets bored of on every occasion – it’s no shock if Nick’s visit doesn’t end in a simple, friendly hug.)

In this U.S. anthology, Ambrose was the connective tissue, the main researcher, trying to put the truth together from a handful of tiny traces. The faces of the suspects and the individual cases may change over the course of the seasons, but these new episodes show that both the construction of the character and Pullman’s appearance are a foundation to be built on again and again. Ambrose is not written as a necessary ruble, but is always three steps behind the case so that the audience can participate.

The facts of the accident he caused are pretty simple. The strength of “The Sinner” in season 3 is not in any labyrinthine plot, but in the fact that Jamie is not captured (at least not yet). Some of the first conversations between Jamie and Ambrose take place in the police station’s usual interview room. As the season progresses, “The Sinner” takes the opportunity to investigate the life of a potential criminal rather than one formally accused.

Instead of being distracted by sneaky mistakes, “The Sinner” can live with Ambrose and Jamie and see what their respective obsessions look like. Season 3 is replacing Ambroses extracurricular curricula of the past few years, some of which focused on him and used his specific desires as a means to numb the aftermath of his job. This season will examine in more detail the physical and mental harm that an ambiguous exam can do to someone who has eliminated so many distractions that previously allowed therapeutic escape. In the beginning this season is a bit more banal: Ambrose deals with previous problems in his office when officials come to ask him questions about his workload. It feels more vivid what life in a gruesome room can mean for a person trying to reconcile the mind with the unthinkable.

Of course it is still “The Sinner”. (After all, this happened in season 2 in three episodes.) So the expanded details are less about unconventional behavior than about the unexplored corners of an investigation. There is a relaxed garden session. One of Ambrisse’s house visits leads to a prospect’s detailed portrait studio.

And alongside Pullman, composer Ronit Kirchman is the strongest anchor of “The Sinner”. Their strings fluctuate between dissonant and sad, drenched in an electronic haze that can be dreamy or terrifying. It is a fascinating psychological ballet in itself. Combined with the ongoing turmoil on the faces of the characters in the middle of the show, the score continues to be an integral part of what makes The Sinner’s push-and-pull overall a compelling balancing act.

Where “The Sinner” normally rises or falls is repeated. When criminal investigations are displayed on the screen, it is usually a matter of constantly analyzing details in search of clarity. With so many variables largely present at the end of season three premiere, most of this emphasis shifts to Jamie’s psyche. As with Jessica Biel’s protagonist in the first season, just as much (if not more) self-questioning takes place than examining questions from outside detectives.

Since Nick keeps appearing in Jamie’s line of sight – either real or imaginary – his presence doesn’t bring with it the same nuanced fear that the show previously exploited. Even if Bomer and Messina tenderly play the changing Jamie / Nick dynamics, it’s not as much for the show as it was in the past. Nevertheless, these hallucinations “The Sinner” offer one of the most troubling sequences that have ever existed, both in what is seen and what is heard. (A fairly high bar, considering that the pilot of the show started with someone who was relentlessly stabbed on a public beach in broad daylight.)

In the first three episodes of the season, Jamie moves like a pendulum from a cool, lovable high school teacher to a tuft of hair floating around in his own home. Still, Bomer cleverly uses and manipulates his on-screen charisma to show how such a man can easily earn the trust and love of those around him. “The Sinner,” as it goes on in its history, builds up this pressure about as meticulously as any other drama on TV. The main question this season is how effectively this tension can be used to illuminate something outside of your own sequel.

Note: B +

“The Sinner” will be broadcast on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on USA.

