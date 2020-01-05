advertisement

It is just New Year’s Day and the big reality smackdown on television is coming. ITV’s The Voice landed on January 4th. The new love island starts next week. And now Dancing with the Stars is back on prime time on Sunday, sprinkled with glitter, coated with gel, and sprinkled with stubble (and that’s just Nicky Byrne).

The people’s choice this year could well be Father Ray Kelly. The singing priest was viralized in 2014 with a cover by Leonard Cohens Hallelujah. He is not a dancer and is judged by the judges Julian Benson, Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond to have pity for eight out of 20 possible votes.

But his enthusiasm could fuel half of the country’s grottoes if he stomps through a Foxtrot with Kylee Vincent, one of four new dancers in 2019. Father Ted’s spirit is conjured up through and through. In his video, we see Kelly introducing Vincent to the parishioners at Sunday Mass and making a quick turn in front of the altar (Kelly and Vincent, not the parishioners).

The religious theme continues in her Foxtrot, accompanied by Spirit in the Sky, sung by Doctor and the Medics. Unfortunately, no miracles are worked. Loraine Barry states that Kelly “did his best”.

“You have a nice flexibility. , , You danced from the heart, ”adds Julian Benson. He is nice. Priests will fly when Kelly reaches the final.

High Fives: Judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

In general, the new number of celebrities is a catch with the traditional Montrose boxes: you have heard of most and vaguely recognize those whose names have a complete gap. So let’s say a big hello to Fair City star Ryan Andrews, 2FM presenter Lottie Ryan, Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and the rest (I only listed these three because they’re considered favorites).

Nevertheless, it is not completely over with the old ones. Jennifer Zamparelli is back for her second stint as a co-host. Byrne took the time to question God’s existence about the infinite, if perfectly harmonized, Westlife Union.

They hope they do better than their debut when their banter was more toe-curling than Westlife’s advice-pack phase. The first signs are not particularly encouraging. We start with a groaning pre-tensioning paste from flapping of the prohibition period (it’s the new 1920s, etc. etc.).

Can it get worse? It is certainly possible – Zamparelli makes a quasi-joke that Byrne has accumulated many flight miles, and later lands a crazy joke that candidate Michael Carruth hopefully did not accidentally knock out his dance partner – that he was a boxer and so on is.

An uncomfortable silence swirls in a similar way to confetti, while Byrne becomes wiser to start the year with the “right foot” (he waves his right foot in the year).

Awkward: Moderators Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

The devastating news is that in the opening episode, in which the five male candidates scold each other, – pauses to scream in the sky – there are no excretions. Neither will there be the next week in which the female hopefuls are turning. This gives participants the opportunity to figuratively find their feet (if they literally need to find their feet, we have a long evening ahead of them).

The lack of tension can unfortunately be felt all too clearly in a season opener that does not set the ground on fire. The thumbs pressed up the exciting ratchets. Otherwise we will all be wondering if Dancing with the Stars has lost its luster.

The first of the traps is Aidan Fogarty, who won the Kilkenny Hurler across Ireland (is there any other type of Kilkenny Hurler?). He dances with Emily Barker to the New Hope Club’s tiger feet. “You attacked it like an athlete,” says an approving Benson. Brian Redmond agrees and predicts that Fogarty could have a shot as the overall winner. He doesn’t get a shabby 18 out of 30 points at all.

Then it is time for the former Olympic boxer Michael Carruth to step into the ring and bring his gold medal. He is accompanied by Karen Byrne for an American smooth soundtrack by I am Shipping Up To Boston by fighting with the Irish cosplayer Dropkick Murphys.

It is not a good thing that his teacher called him “Michael Plattfuss”. And his first incline is in fact river pants. “It was like a reinterpretation of American smooth – I love the Celtic twist that Michael Flatley pieces have,” says Benson, trying to be friendly.

“There was a point when I wanted to throw in the towel – there was a lot of wobbling. , , I thought it was Paddy’s day, ”Redmond criticizes the Paddy O’Blimey trickery in the routine.

“Knuckles down and learn the routine,” Barry nodded. Was that a play on words, Loraine? We’ll pretend it’s not. His bottom line is 12.

You are out of breath and some of us are at home too. But we’re just getting started. Ryan Andrews – hoped for by his panto experience – joins Giulia Dotta for a cha cha to Shawn Mendes when I can’t have you. “Sometimes the arms are great, sometimes they are switched off. , , (But) the way you used your feet was phenomenal, ”says Brian Redmond. “I loved it,” agrees Loraine Barry. Andrews, who divides his pants in training, rages to a total of 21.

Brian Dowling and his salsa with Laura Nolan pull the curtain down to Lizzo’s juice. “Many arms, many faces, many movements,” says Julian Benson and advises Dowling to add a few “bottoms” to his “many tops”. Its total is a respectable 16.

It is obviously far too early to predict a winner (we are sure that Father Ray will soon cut off his heavenly wings). The real hope is that the female participants – including Mary Kennedy and Glenda Gilson – will bring the much-needed momentum in seven days. Too often tonight is a story of boredom on the dance floor.

