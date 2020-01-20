advertisement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. >> James Naismith invented the basketball game in 1891 at Springfield College, the venue for the Hoophall Classic. He would have been proud to see the excitement that filled the arena when one of the game’s greatest players, LeBron James, arrived on Monday afternoon to watch Sierra Canyon and his son Bronny at the Blake Arena against Paul VI.

The crowd that only sat in the standing room sang LeBron with cheers, clapping and roaring. The fans who saw Bronny there suddenly noticed that they got a double serving of superstar when LeBron entered.

LA Lakers striker LeBron James waits for the game to end and meets his son Sierra Canyons, Bronny James # 0, after losing to Paul VI. In a high school basketball game at Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020. in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo / Gregory Payan)

Ahead of the game, mixed information circulated, and miracles of James’ arrival even happened. But when the Los Angeles Lakers played against the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden on Monday evening, the opportunity arose.

Sierra Canyon fell to Paul VI 70-62 mainly through the game of Trevor Keels (24 points) and Duke Commit Jeremy Roach (18 points). BJ Boston led the Trailblazers with 20 points and Ziaire Williams added 15.

This season, however, the team experienced something new on the street: the feeling of being at home. The Sierra Canyon (18-3) generally plays an opponent who is native to the country he is traveling to. In Texas the Trailblazers played against Duncanville, in Minnesota against Minnehaha, in Virginia against Marshall High and against St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio – all high schools in their home countries.

This was not the case all weekend. In Sierra Canyon’s Escape to Dominican of Wisconsin, the locals were on their feet, cheering every dunk and taking a shot. Even in his defeat against Paul VI. Was the support there? Sierra Canyon was the home team on the scoreboard in both games.

“It’s fun,” said Ziaire Williams. “We played in front of 17,000 spectators this season, but at the end of the day we only play basketball.”

Ziaire Williams from Sierra Canyon with the block, BJ Boston with the target. LeBron James agrees. @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/BMYQitbKQI

Every time Bronny touched the ball, the crowd pushed for a basket or a great game, but there weren’t many moments. Bronny only scored three points on Saturday night before going scoreless in Monday’s loss.

Bronny threw the ball on the sideline out of the box in the second half and a spectator threw it a cheese kick. The crowd stood on the fan in their arms. A gentleman shouted in the gym: “Hey! You represent our city! ”

It was shouted in a tone that made it clear that the locals in western Massachusetts wanted to be seen as great hosts of the Sierra Canyon, especially Bronny, who was just being watched by his father.

Sierra Canyon typically plays against Southern California, especially CIF State Open Division champions, but for a weekend, the endearing image of a young rookie trying to make his way created an atmosphere against which it was hard to walk to understand.

