advertisement

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains upset by a right shoulder injury (throwing) the shoulder, ranking as non-participant in Wednesday’s estimated practice report.

The team appreciated because the practice was postponed for the Christmas party in the afternoon. Head coach Jason Garrett elaborated in a conference call with reporters, saying Prescott is “probably in a similar location” to where he was a week ago and would be “limited at best” during practice. .

Prescott was listed as restricted all last week, though he struggled Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. He went 25 of 44 for 265 yards, with no interceptions and no interceptions in a 17-9 loss, which threw the Cowboys out of control of the NFC East.

advertisement

Prescott ranks second in the NFL with 4599 passing yards and is tied for fifth in touchdown passes (26).

Also listed as DNPs on Wednesday were defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and linebacker Sean Lee (sectional, thigh). Both played on Sunday and were able to finish the game.

Garrett told reporters that Lawrence played in his number Sunday, but was “influenced” by it.

– Starting the media level

advertisement