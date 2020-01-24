advertisement

Have you ever eaten in one of these places?

The shortlist for the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards 2020 has been announced.

This year’s awards will take place on February 17th at the InterContinental Dublin with numerous competitions for the main prize in various categories.

In cooperation with Fáilte Ireland, the delicious prizes for the best Irish hospitality and the best food are awarded. Irish breakfast is a staple of great public interest.

Nearly 40 names were shortlisted in the 17 price categories, including the Irish Breakfast Menu of the Year, the Irish Breakfast Food Awards, Ireland’s Best Brunch, the Best Irish B&B Breakfast and the Best Irish Breakfast in a Five- star hotel.

The list below does not include brunch places that are subject to public voting and Ireland’s best breakfast menu.

Carlow: Huntington Castle, Clonegal

Clare: Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg

Clare: Vaughan Lodge, Lahinch

Clare: Sheedys Doolin Boutique B&B, Doolin

Cork: Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff

Cork: Good Day Deli, City of Cork

Cork: McCarthy’s Of Kanturk, Kanturk

Cork: Lancaster Lodge, Cork City

Derry: Ardtara country house, Maghera

Donegal: Danny Minnie’s country house, Annagry

Donegal: Filligans, Glenties

Below: Hillsborough Cafe and Stableyard Tearooms, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Dublin: astonishment on the green

Dublin: The Wilder Townhouse

Dublin: The Commons at MoLI

Fermanagh: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen

Galway: The Quay House, Clifden

Kerry: Heatons Guesthouse, Dingle

Kerry: The Killeen House Hotel in Killarney

Kerry: Quinlan’s fish, Caherciveen

Kildare: Cliff at Lyon in Celbridge

Kilkenny: Avalon House Hotel, castle visitor

Louth: Belview Eggs, Drogheda

Mayo: Rua Cafe & Deli, Castlebar

Tipperary: Ashley Park House, Nenagh

Tipperary: The apple farm in Cahir

Waterford: The Little Milk Company, Dungarvan

Wicklow: The Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa in Enniskerry

