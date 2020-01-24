Have you ever eaten in one of these places?
The shortlist for the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards 2020 has been announced.
This year’s awards will take place on February 17th at the InterContinental Dublin with numerous competitions for the main prize in various categories.
In cooperation with Fáilte Ireland, the delicious prizes for the best Irish hospitality and the best food are awarded. Irish breakfast is a staple of great public interest.
Nearly 40 names were shortlisted in the 17 price categories, including the Irish Breakfast Menu of the Year, the Irish Breakfast Food Awards, Ireland’s Best Brunch, the Best Irish B&B Breakfast and the Best Irish Breakfast in a Five- star hotel.
The list below does not include brunch places that are subject to public voting and Ireland’s best breakfast menu.
- Carlow: Huntington Castle, Clonegal
- Clare: Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg
- Clare: Vaughan Lodge, Lahinch
- Clare: Sheedys Doolin Boutique B&B, Doolin
- Cork: Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff
- Cork: Good Day Deli, City of Cork
- Cork: McCarthy’s Of Kanturk, Kanturk
- Cork: Lancaster Lodge, Cork City
- Derry: Ardtara country house, Maghera
- Donegal: Danny Minnie’s country house, Annagry
- Donegal: Filligans, Glenties
- Below: Hillsborough Cafe and Stableyard Tearooms, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
- Dublin: astonishment on the green
- Dublin: The Wilder Townhouse
- Dublin: The Commons at MoLI
- Fermanagh: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen
- Galway: The Quay House, Clifden
- Kerry: Heatons Guesthouse, Dingle
- Kerry: The Killeen House Hotel in Killarney
- Kerry: Quinlan’s fish, Caherciveen
- Kildare: Cliff at Lyon in Celbridge
- Kilkenny: Avalon House Hotel, castle visitor
- Louth: Belview Eggs, Drogheda
- Mayo: Rua Cafe & Deli, Castlebar
- Tipperary: Ashley Park House, Nenagh
- Tipperary: The apple farm in Cahir
- Waterford: The Little Milk Company, Dungarvan
- Wicklow: The Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa in Enniskerry