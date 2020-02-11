advertisement

The best picture favorites “1917” and “Parasite” were able to use the faster countdown to Oscar Sunday

With the historic victory of “Parasite” at the Oscars on Sunday, the book was closed for the most compressed award ceremony season to date. Although the academy is unlikely to receive the Oscars again so early, some films took advantage of the shortened run to Hollywood’s biggest night and as a result found box office success.

Fears of raising the 2020 Oscars to the week after the Super Bowl were resolved when several films changed the calendar to their advantage thanks to a mix of intelligent marketing and release strategies combined with lively word of mouth.

The best example was Universal’s war film “1917”. While the studio didn’t get a second direct best-picture win, the studio gave the Sam Mendes film a flawless release strategy. As a result, $ 300 million will be exceeded at the global box office next week. The first World War 1917 sentence earned $ 92 million in North America between the nomination date and today, more than the $ 84 million that competitor Hidden Figures had in its Oscar season, which was a week longer , 2017 achieved. “1917” is also well on the way to reaching the film’s $ 169 million despite its R rating.

For Best Picture nominees, which will be released in December or January, the period between the nomination announcements and Oscar Sunday is critical to their box office goals as they hope to attract cinema-goers who will be appealed to by their newly won status. Smaller art house films are also trying to take advantage of this important time, as distributors bring it back to hundreds of cinemas, even if released in October instead of on public holidays.

The shorter season did not prevent art house competitors from achieving good box office results. Parasite has helped bring its growing American distributor, Neon, to the home with $ 35.5 million in domestic sales – a new record for the three-year company and one of the best ever for a non-English film in America. Just over $ 10 million of that has come since the film’s nomination. Then Neon expanded the film to just over 1,000 screens. For comparison, the winner of the 2017 Best Picture “Moonlight”, which was published like “Parasite” in mid-October, made a profit of $ 6.3 million between his nomination and his win.

“It will always be difficult to make direct comparisons with different Oscar films in different years because the topic and box office competition are always different,” said Comscore media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. “However, the changes to the Oscar calendar did not negatively affect the nominees still in the cinemas, and” 1917 “was probably the best place to benefit from a proper expansion as it won all of these awards.”

As Steve Pond of TheWrap noted, this new calendar was very unpopular with nominees and their caregivers, who had to deal with a much more hectic travel schedule due to the shortened award season. Some of the awards shows, such as the Writers Guild Awards, also had few nominations because they had to compete directly with other awards such as the BAFTAs booked the same weekend.

For these reasons, the Oscars are likely to return to their old schedule for the foreseeable future: nominations for a show in late February from mid to late January. Obviously, by the end of 2020, we won’t know exactly how many nominees will have serious sustainability in theater when the nominations are announced. But these potential competitors will be in a much tougher competition in February than this year, especially in the form of the Marvel Studios film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, which is set to be released on February 12, 2021.

