Alexander Radulov returned from injury to score the fiery exchange winner and Ben Bishop made 41 saves as the Dallas host averted a third straight loss by beating Colorado 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night, the third time in as many games that the Stars have defeated Avalanche this season.

Tyler Seguin scored his fifth goal in five games, Denis Gurianov posted his ninth of the season, and Joe Pavelski also had a goal kick for Dallas, who had lost three of four. Bishop was steady all night and perfect in the fierce exchange as he grabbed his four-game losing streak for the Stars, who also ended a 0-2-1 home run.

Colorado, meanwhile, received goals from J.T. Compher and Ian Cole and a 38-save performance by Philipp Grubauer. Avalanche has dropped five of their last seven.

The Stars tied the game at 2-2 in the power play just 1:25 into the final period. Gurianov’s blast from a point shifted off Cole defender and past Grubauer.

Dallas wasted no time getting on board just 1:08 into the game. Radulov, who missed the previous two games with a lower body injury, stretched his line to seven games when his back-to-back found Seguin, who was in an easy position to score his goal. the 11th of the season.

Colorado, meanwhile, got its first goal with 1:02 left in the opening period. The compher was uncontrolled into the net and placed a bishop slide in dribbling fashion.

Avalanche took the lead after taking advantage of a Dallas turnover near its blue line. Eventually, Cole picked up the pellet, boarded the sled and slid one across Bishop’s feet to make it 2-1 with 12:41 left in the second.

In the second period, Colorado excelled as it produced 19 touchdowns after recording just eight in the first 20 minutes.

