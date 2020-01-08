advertisement

Three people were injured today in a car shooting in Pickering near Highway 401. The shooting occurred around 3:20 a.m. and those injured were taken to hospital.

The westbound collector lanes are closed as the OPP investigates.

ROAD SUPPORT: Collectors # Hwy401 WB on White Street and Express to Collectors transfer to East White Street is ONLY for an investigation. Unknown reboot. ^ lp— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 20, 2019

At the scene, a Kia car can be seen with bullet holes through the windows.

The incident began at Island Mix Restaurant and Lounge on Brock Road in Pickering. A dispute broke out at the restaurant and ended on the street.

Two men and two women were sitting on Kia near Whites Rd. near Highway 401 when another car approached and shot into the vehicle.

Three of the people in the car were hit. One man was hit in the chest and the other man in the shoulder. One woman was hit and the other escaped from the car without injuries. She waited while she was hiding in some bushes and another car grabbed her. Only one of the victims remains in critical condition.

Investigators still do not know what caused the altercation at the nightclub.

This is one of the many shootings in the GTA and near Hwy. 401 this year.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 News, “The only thing I can say is that officers and emergency response team members have walked hundreds of meters on the highway looking for any possible evidence and there is certainly evidence that has been captured and collected.”

He also noted, “We have our forensic identification members as well as traffic support doing aerial photography and ground-based maps, as well as measuring how much the scene actually is.”

About 11:30 a.m. Police said the lanes would be closed for hours.

