The day on which Miley Cyrus leaves us indifferent in one of their public appearances or publications, then it won’t be Miley Cyrus, And it is the case that the American singer is one of the most extravagant artists and her life does not seem to be everyday.

In one of her latest pictures, we saw the singer with worrying scratches on her face and arm. Miley Cyrus has many animals at home where she has four cats, several dogs and even a pig, and it seems that one of the cats has become rebellious.

A few weeks ago, she adopted a cat who called her “Harlem” and it seems that she was more rebellious than everyone else. And that’s it Miley Cyrus mascot is neither calm nor civilized at the moment and it seems that it will cost the american singer who has not yet been able to tame him and has already made some pretty big scratches.

The arm looks deep, so it is obvious that Harlem and he have not yet been very loving Miley CyrusAn explosive relationship that could not have been otherwise with the former Disney girl.

