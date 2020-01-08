advertisement

There were few who waited for Christmas last year to see what her lover was like Madonna past them. And is it that the singer, even though he’s not in the charts of the moment or one of the best artists, still has millions of followers around the world?

The pop queen does indeed collect more than 15 million followers on her Instagram Account. It is not an enormously high number, but the proof that 61the American is pulled on.

Madonna’s photo on the beach

advertisement

In fact, her followers could see to what extent Madonna was on vacation through the social network above The Maldives With her family,

Dream beaches, crystal clear water, diving, shark baths … fantastic days, which were clouded by some comments on social networks. And there were only a few who commented on the singer’s models.

Especially in the fact that it is always covered. “What ‘It is wrong?” Or ” Why is it the only thing that works? “ Are some of the questions that fly through the net. The truth is that it is striking to see that she is the only one you have seen so.

In this sense, their followers have started to put their theories on it. ” Certainly it is a way to protect your skin “,” Madonna has always had problems with the sun, which is why she covers so much. “ or ” At her age and with her white skin she should better cover herself like this Are some of the many comments on this.

The truth is that she didn’t want to come in to evaluate those opinions. But on the contrary. She has focused on enjoying these wonderful days with her family. Days when more or less covered, Madonna had a great time.

advertisement