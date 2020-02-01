advertisement

The police chase two thieves trapped in a “pride and joy” motorhome parked in a village street.

The officers requested information after the owner disturbed the criminals while trying to escape with the vehicle, valued at around £ 8,000, before being forced to flee.

The break-in occurred in Newtyle shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday evening on Castle Street in the village, near Coupar Angus.

The owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I had gone out to put something in the trash and I heard this noise.

“I thought it was the metal railings, but it was too noisy.

“I went out to take a look and there was a man standing near the driver’s side door. I said what are you doing? ‘

“Then I realized that someone was sitting in the driver’s seat.”

The vehicle was parked in front of her house and she went back inside to seek help.

The thieves then rushed out of the motorhome and fled the village in an old gray Renault Scenic.

Police said the two were in their forties, wearing dark clothing, about 5 feet 9 and of average height and “may have an Eastern European appearance”.

The owner said the men broke the driver’s side window to get inside and fled with the vehicle’s radio.

She has now been forced to put the motorhome in a safe place after borrowing a neighbor’s wheel clamps to keep the vehicle safe overnight.

She said, “We are very angry.

“It is [the motorhome] our little pride and joy. I have an illness which means that I cannot go very far and it is nice to go for the weekend

“You don’t think it will happen in a village and especially not at this hour of the evening.”

“I invite all other motorhome users to be vigilant.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland asked residents in the Newtyle, Meigle and Alyth areas to monitor the scammers.

He said: “They left the area in a gray Renault Scenic, with the registration SU06FON.

“This line of investigation is obviously progressing, but we would like to hear from anyone who saw this car or saw two men acting suspiciously near the vehicles.

“If you have information that would assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to a police officer,” he added.

