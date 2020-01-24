advertisement

When Bazooka shelter staff first trusted Joe, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

That’s because he’s not an ordinary Maine coon cat and weighs a whopping 36 pounds. They had never seen anything like him.

The gentle giant ended up in the North Carolina protection system when its former owner, an older man, died. When he arrived, the cat was dirty and matted and his body was so big that he couldn’t even fit in a normal cat carrier. In fact, he managed to get hold of himself when he tried to sneak into one.

Watch the moment Bazooka first met its new owner here:

Darci VanderSlik, communications director of Wake County’s SPCA, told The Dodo:

It’s amazing how big it is – and how long it is.

He is 34 inches long and therefore a very angular cat.

Bazooka Joe’s size is so large that he struggled to take care of himself, which meant he couldn’t properly care for himself.

He struggles to care for himself, he struggles to play with toys and to do what normal cats do.

But he is still very agile to the state he is in – he will jump on the bed and climb the stairs.

The staff explained that Bazooka Joe looks like an older cat on the outside, but is actually only five years old, which means that he has the personality of a kitten in an oversized body.

Despite his possibly intimidating appearance, he couldn’t be sweeter:

This cat is the coolest cat ever. He is so gentle and relaxed. He’s just always happy.

Robin Anderson rummaged on Facebook when she came across Bazooka’s beautiful face. After losing her own Maine coon in August, she felt like she had finally found a cat big enough to fill the hole her beloved cat had left.

Anderson immediately answered and hoped to hear that Bazooka had not yet been adopted. Fortunately, when it heard her personal story, the shelter knew she was the perfect person for this furry companion.

She herself had lost over 120 pounds and is now running marathons.

She was very excited to help him and document his weight loss trip. She even wants to train him so that he gets some cardio.

I wish Bazooka Joe and Robin good luck on their new journey together.

