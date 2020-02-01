advertisement

Sundance: How first-time filmmaker Sara Kiener brought larger-than-life friends Dusty Childers and Shane O’Neill to the big screen.

Anyone who knows Dusty Childers and Shane O’Neill, two dynamic New York artists known for their strong brains and bold fashion, won’t be surprised to find that their animated colleagues are as adorable and attractive as their larger-than-life personas. Incredibly cheerful and colorfully drawn, “The Shawl” follows an illustrated Dusty and Shane, who alternately (or more often) tell a transporting experience at a fateful Stevie Nicks concert. These characters liven up every picture with their entertaining stories and brisk hand-drawn visages and can easily fill a six-minute film. “The Shawl”, which recently premiered at Sundance, will definitely make you want more.

For the director Sara Kiener, who came up with the project with concept illustrator Brianne Farley, Shane and Dusty were dream mice. “I’m a born employee and a born connector. When it came to directing, my job was to create parameters and a sandbox, and then invite people to play,” Kiener said in a phone interview to IndieWire. “It started from the beginning when I said to Shane and Dusty:” Come on, shoot the shit, just talk and we’ll find it. “

What she got was three hours of the couple’s most outrageous stories, from which she and Farley had to choose the most visually dynamic. “There was another story we wanted to make when Shane and Dusty first met, but it was rated too high,” she said. “So we decided to do Stevie Nicks instead. We laughed all the way through history. “

After concentrating on the essentials of the bear, the biggest challenge on the editorial side was to find out how often the duo interrupted each other. “It’s so hysterical, but things get lost. It was the hardest thing to let each other interrupt without losing history,” said Kiener.

“They did a really good job and it sounds so coherent and coherent,” Childers said, adding that he was pleased that the animation team hadn’t reduced their characters. “If anything, the way it is played on the big screen, we looked really juicy. So it is exciting to be tall on the big screen and not to be manipulated.”

It was a team effort to illustrate the couple for the big screen: Farley created the storyboards and concept art, while Maya Edelman oversaw the animation.

“(Farley) is an illustrator of children’s books, which is why she brought so much light and playfulness. But when it comes to animating … there is excitement in addition to playfulness and lightness,” said Kiener. “We gave (Edelman ) the storyboard, but we also gave her permission and a really long leash to find her voice, she had never met Dusty and Shane before, and just brought them to life and pinned them down. “

“The Shawl” is not only a fabulously funny portrait of a loving queer couple (one with an enviable deep reservoir of Stevie Nick’s knowledge, no less), but also a remarkable event to celebrate the great love between two great people.

“This is a film about two fat people who are in love,” said O’Neill. “It captured the way I feel when I’m with Dusty. Being fat is a big part of who we are and there are a lot of traumas that go with it. But the best thing about our relationship is that we found and loved each other as fat people, and not even though we are fat. “

Although culture in general is gradually changing (Dusty chose “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz as the only person on TV who looks like him), both claimed that we have a long way to go.

“I’m just thinking of fat glamor in Hollywood and it’s so very, very rare,” said Childers. When O’Neill pointed out that Versace had recently attracted Lizzo to the Grammys, Childers complained that it was taking so long. “That is true,” admitted O’Neill. “Basically, I’m mostly angry that Versace didn’t do anything for us.”

Courtesy of Sundance

For his Sundance debut, “The Shawl” was screened before “Mucho Mucho Amor”, a new documentary about the late strange astrologer Walter Mercado. Unfortunately, the tradition of short playing before feature films has largely been banned at film festivals. Many short films find it difficult to find sales or even to collect a lot of support for an online release. If all content is consumed online, one might think that short films can reach a wider audience.

“I work in sales in my day-to-day work and there is a little lack of respect or care for the craft when it comes to shorts,” said Kiener. “On the other hand, my wife’s short films (Lauren Wolkstein) played at Sundance and SXSW and started their careers completely. So it’s a sure way, but I don’t think these films are as popular as they should be. It’s a shame and I think it’s a big missed opportunity. I’m excited to see what Quiby and others do with short pieces, because there is obviously untapped potential. “

“The Shawl” is short, entertaining, funny and visually mature. There is no reason why there shouldn’t be a long and healthy life online. With its powerful message of body awareness and strange love, this is a small film that could have a big impact.

“This film could be found by gay children or children who don’t know if they’re gay,” said Chuldersy. “Had I seen a fat person portrayed in such a beautiful light as we were as a child, I would have slept better.”

“The Shawl” premiered as part of the Sundance Film Festival 2020 shorts program. Sales are currently being sought.

