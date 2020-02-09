advertisement

The San Jose Sharks bid on their third win of the season against the Calgary Flames as they host their Pacific Division rivals on Monday night.

The Sharks hold a pair of 3-1 wins over the Flames, one on Oct. 13 in San Jose and another last Tuesday in Calgary. San Jose has won nine of its last 10 games against the Flames.

Last Tuesday’s result was the first of two consecutive victories for the Sharks. The club won a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday despite falling 2-0 after the first 5:20 of the game.

“We knew there was a lot of time. … We just stuck with it, we didn’t panic, we stayed positive, and that’s what we have to do in those moments, “Timo Meier told NHML. “We found a way to turn the game around and come out on top.”

San Jose hopes this kind of endless stance cannot be translated into the season as a whole, as the club continues to try to get back into the playoffs despite losing to Thomas Hertl in a season-ending knee injury.

Although the Sharks will have to bounce most of the Western Conference, the tight-knit nature of the rankings allows for some hope if San Jose can put together some wins.

The Flames find themselves holding a wild-card position after Saturday’s 6-2 rout of the Vancouver Canucks.

That win grabbed Calgary’s three-game losing streak, and also represented a much-needed offensive attack. The Flames were dominated 14-6 during those three previous losses.

Dillon Dube had one goal and two assists against the Canucks, leading a well-rounded Flames attack. Ten different Calgary players registered at least one point in the competition.

“If you look at the game as a whole, this was probably our most complete game of the year,” Milan forward Lucic said. “We’ve talked a lot about (the last two or three) days, you’re just winning a match, you know? Win that one game, go back to the win column, focus on the other.”

A negative from the game was a potential injury to quarterback Travis Hamonic, whose status is unknown for Monday. Hamonic missed most of the second period on Saturday before briefly returning to the ice, and he then did not play during the third.

Elias Lindholm has six points (two goals, four assists) over the course of a six-match mark. Matthew Tkachuk also has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games.

Monday marks Calgary’s second race on a four-match road trip, all against opponents of the Pacific Division. The Flames are 15-12-2 in off-season games.

David Rittich, who is likely to start for the Flames goal on Monday, will come out with a solid 25-save performance against Vancouver.

Aaron Dell is the likely Sharks starter on the net. He has struck out 116 of his 124 hits over his last four starts (3-1-0).

Patrick Marleau is one goal away from moving to the 25th-place lone position on the NHL’s all-time scoring list. Marleau has 561 career goals, tied with Hall of Famer Mike Modano.

