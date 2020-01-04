advertisement

San Jose goalkeeper Aaron Dell made 21 saves to guide the Sharks to a 3-2 win over the Columbus host on Saturday afternoon, snatching the 12-game high point of the game in the Blue Cup.

Coming back to starting netminder Martin Jones, Dell has seen its time increase late, starting for the sixth time since Bob Boughner was named interim coach on December 11th.

Dell won for the second time in its last three starts (2-0-1).

The Sharks scored Barclay Goodrow, Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc, both of whom won two straight after losing their opening five games.

Zach Werenski scored two goals, and Elvis Merzlikins took his turn for the third straight game in place of injured No. 1 starter Joonas Korpisalo (knee) and stopped 25 strokes.

Columbus’s scoring expansion in 12 consecutive games (8-0-4) was the third longest in franchise history.

San Jose’s Joel Kellman defeated the Merzlikins in 3:04 of the first period, but Columbus countered that Sharks’ Sharks wing Stefan Noesen was out of the game. After a quick review, officials rejected the call to deny Kellman his second career goal.

Dell made a solid save on Nathan Gerbe’s breakaway in the first five minutes of the second second to fill Sonny Milano’s effort in the crease, but Goodrow promptly left for a strong penalty.

San Jose’s top-ranked penalty unit kept Columbus in control for two minutes, and Goodrow kicked out of the box as a pass left the area, following the ball as it slipped towards the edge of the home team.

He crossed from the left, forced Merzlikins to slip on the turn and slipped a striker between the goalie’s pads at 7:05 for his seventh goal.

Werenski, who had his first career jersey on Tuesday in a win over Florida, scored the game at 1 when he collected a pass from Boone Jenner and mounted a back kick over Dell for his 12th marker at 8 50.

A poor line-up change from Columbus led to a San-Jose three-on-two, and Kane cut through the gap and buried his 15th goal in 14:40, tying him for the team lead with Tomas Hertl.

Labanc extended an exquisite feed from Thornton in the third 16:59, but Werenski scored his second in 17:24 to make it 3-2.

Columbus immediately pulled the Merzlikins back for extra squad, but San Jose defended well in the final minutes to win the third time in four games.

