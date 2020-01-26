advertisement

After the tenth season finale this weekend, it makes a lot of sense to ask questions about a season 11 release date for Shameless. How could you not? We are approaching the end of the series and with the final chapter the enthusiasm will be great.

(If you didn’t know that Showtime recently extended Shameless for a season 11 – even though it’s hard to know why it ends right now, it’s also hard to be angry. This is a long time that a show airs premium cable. It took longer than Dexter, Weeds, or Homeland, and they’re some other cult shows.)

Now we come to the season 11 release date of Shameless. All signs are currently on Showtime to start the show in summer. All in all, it’s not a long wait! Then why did it come back so soon? This has a lot to do with the network that it wants to connect with On Becoming a God in Central Florida. Shameless is a fantastic entry that could help the Kirsten Dunst range to continue to find a home for itself.

What we hoped for the entire eleventh season of Shameless is a happy ending at the top of the list for some of the Gallaghers. Some of these kids deserve what they went through! Of course, we’re not so sure about Frank – we’ve said it before, but we don’t think he’ll be able to make changes at this point. Because of this, it is difficult to look at salvation and see it as a viable option.

Above all, let’s hope that Shameless continues to combine elements of humor and heart – that’s what made the Gallagher trip so valuable.

What do you want to see when it comes to Shameless Season 11?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay where you don’t want to miss any further updates to the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

