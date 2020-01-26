advertisement

By Arinaitwe Rugyendo

History is replete with examples of great men and women whose actions have shaped the world around them and the territories beyond their enclaves.

In the field of science for example, the Italian physicist Gallieo (1564-1642) is recognized as the father of modern astronomy and physics for his discovery of the moons of Galilee, changing the course of astronomy, as we know it today, for good. In politics, around 525 BC in ancient Athens, the Greek philosopher, Clisthene invented modern democracy, a form of government that has lasted for over 2,500 years! In medicine, Hippocrates, born around 460 BC, became the founder of modern medicine. In the military field, General Sun Tzu (544-496 BC) is known as the father of Eastern military strategy and has greatly influenced the Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and even, from a distance here, the National Resistance Army (NRA) historic and modern war tactics and its successor, the Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF). In energy, Michael Faraday (1791-1867), is acclaimed for the self-taught science which allowed him to excel and to become the “father of electricity”. In transportation, George Cayley did not live to see his purpose but his contributions to aviation were recognized by the Wright brothers as contributing directly and influencing their own capital achievements. George Cayley was first called “the father of the plane” in 1846. In the religious field, a notable individual, Jesus Christ, who lived until 33 AD, introduced Christianity which shaped world events of the 2020s. His ideology was launched with 12 people, but his movement now has more than 5 billion followers! Blacks like Lewis Howard Latimer (1848–1928) invented and patented the light bulb and the telephone. In the modern information technology era, scientists such as Robert Elliot Khan (81) and Vinton Gray Cerf (76) are recognized as the fathers of the Internet. Their work has revolutionized the way we perceive communication today and its ramifications such as social media have completely changed and improved journalism, communication, advertising, marketing and democracy! At the same time, Marty Cooper is famous for inventing the modern building, the first mobile phone, and made the first cell phone call around 1973. He is widely regarded as the father of the cell phone.

The seven stories of the M7:

The above introduction into the world of change agents, serves to set the pace for this story as the country marks 34 years since the NRM revolution announced its takeover on January 26, 1986. Although it is interesting to note that this was an effort, his disciples somewhat admit that in his heart was a glue whose vision determined its course and kept it stable at what it is now. This glue was Yoweri Museveni! This observation is supported by what you encountered in the introduction to this article; being that it takes an “individual agency” to change the course of events. This view has been tasted since the highly individualized history of creation. Therefore, in line with today’s theme, “Celebrating the NRM / NRA patriotic struggle that inaugurated national unity and social economic transformation”, I present what I consider to be the “seven Museveni stories” the most important ones that have reshaped Uganda and the region for good. When the leaders of the Uganda Media Center asked me to write something for the occasion today, that came to my mind!

* # 1: NRM project *

After the political turmoil of the 1960s until the 1970s and 1980s, the ideology of the National Resistance Movement, or what many prefer to call the “ System of Movement ”, was born and seemed to me to have been an invention rare in political discourse. and moreover, of a remote Africa. There has not been such a time when Ugandans put their differences aside to work together as during the first ten years of NRM. During this same period, Uganda experienced double-digit growth. Researchers have invaded the country to study this partyless system. However, the resources and ideological differences between the Western and Eastern blocs ensured that he had a difficult path to follow. Around 2005, without pressure, Museveni abandoned the multiparty system (not me!). Notwithstanding the new exemption, Uganda has remained a multi-stakeholder system in its form but in its character and substance “Movement”, until today and probably in the foreseeable future, confirming its 1986 opinion that what the Ugandans had seen was a fundamental change in the politics of the country.

* # 2: End of the UPC / DP & the “rise of the rest” *

The period between 1952 and 1986 was characterized by what the “movementists” called sectarian political parties. Indeed, the country was politically divided on the model, notably, of religion, with the Party of the Congress of the peoples of Uganda (UPC) synonymous with Anglicanism and the Democratic Party (DP) synonymous with Catholicism. Around 1986, through Legal Opinion No. 1, President Museveni announced the banning of all political parties in the country, arguing that a classless, agrarian peasant society like Uganda had not to organize around political parties. Such a society, according to him, must first transform into classes in order to organize politically around interests and not around sectarian tendencies. He was not understood. But the rise of the rest, 34 years old, of political groups such as FDC, ANT, Labor Party, National Democrats Forum, Peoples Progressive Party, Peoples Development Party, Uganda Socialist Green Party and lately, the pressure group People Power, which projects a national character beyond the tribe and the religion, are the thesis of the museveni vision to let the political parties leave the interests of class. So I predict that in the years to come we will see the emergence of “parties of the future”, organized around issues such as education, agriculture, workers, trade, investment and Digital Economy; not around Baganda, Basoga, Banyakitara, Luo, Catholics, Protestants, Muslims and Pentecostals.

* # 3: UPDF and the question of Karamoja *

The past 34 years have left Uganda with a disciplined army never seen since independence. The most educated army, focused on the mission of peace and stability, and above all the most humble. The Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) and its forerunner, the NRA, are arguably the most organized state institution in Uganda today. Their efforts, both at home and abroad, have transcended the peace dividend that Uganda is now the destination of the largest number of shelters in the world. Its capital and its inhabitants are the freest in the region. The UPDF, having mastered more than 30 rebellions, its last internal effort saw the rise of Karamoja from the ashes of political abandonment, neglect and the condemnation to self-destruction. These are irreversible things. Freedom of worship, the media and political tolerance of differing opinions, although with a few hiccups here and there, set the tone for future political engagements outside the canon. Uganda has no political prisoners in its cells. Nor does it have its citizens in involuntary political exile. A line has been drawn beyond which the Ugandans will not allow anyone to reverse the situation.

* # 4: Restoration of traditional chefs *

Against the overwhelming advice of the NRA High Command, seated in the Gulu district, around 1992, President Museveni refused to listen and ordered the restoration of the traditional kingdom of Buganda which had been abolished with others 28 years old earlier. Many more cultural institutions have been restored since Buganda in 1993. Everyone agrees that there is no other way to achieve sustainable social structural unity in Uganda without healthy cultural institutions. This resolute decision by Museveni forever changed the tale of a disunited Uganda and it could be very difficult for any future leader to turn the situation around. Well-empowered, cultural institutions could be the antidote to any future potential instability in Uganda, something Museveni probably never could have imagined.

* # 5: Rewriting of the GLR political book *

One of the points of the NRM’s ten-point program was regional integration and pan-Africanism. The NRA struggle which started with only 27 guns has spread to a large scale and has influenced the economic, social, political and military architecture of the Great Lakes region (GLR). Countries like Rwanda, Burundi, the DRC, South Sudan, Somalia, the Central African Republic, etc., have had direct contact with regional dynamism and Museveni’s integration efforts. Future observers in this region may someday document the fact that the Great Lakes region was reshaped by a man who single-handedly chose to rewrite the regional political book in the final moments of the 20th century. At one point, DP president Norbert Mao was one of the first astute politicians to choose this signal when he invented the “ K-Factor ” label to designate Kaguta, Kagame, Kabila and Kiir for designate a connection wire between the presidents of Uganda. , Rwanda, DRC and South Sudan. The ramifications of this Museveni regionalism, good and bad, will be felt in this region of Africa for more than a century.

* # 6: UPE and the youth time bomb *

In 1996, during his first presidential campaign since the Bush War, President Museveni announced that all children would start attending primary school for free. He argued that there was no point in continuing to run a country where a few educated Ugandans were surrounded by a sea of ​​delay. He complimented this with a massive vaccination campaign and an aggressive HIV / AIDS program. 24 years later, the country has the highest rate of young people on the continent and probably in the whole world. About 70% of the Ugandan population is under 35 years of age. They are going to school or have finished work in their bags. This did not clearly present an opportunity to the president. This had a negative consequence which his decision probably never anticipated. It is the “tick ticking time bomb”. These children, whom he calls his grandchildren, or “Bazzukulu”, generally rebelled against him and his system. They accuse him of being in touch with their reality and see a future without it as the only possibility for them to prosper. But without their knowledge, this group is the real product of the NRM fight. They are the only generation in the history of Uganda who is hippie, highly connected, highly educated, has generally never experienced difficulties, is more urbanized and has grown up probably, the best times that many people who are their dads and their moms dreamed of being. Museveni may not have expected it. But his only idea produced it. It is this group to make or break its heritage, depending on how it is managed! After all, as we saw in the introduction to this article, many of the great men and women who invented certain things never imagined that some of their inventions like the airplane would probably have been found to kill machines transport!

* 7 #: Museveni- President of infrastructure *

Exactly 34 years ago, Uganda’s public road network was 987 kilometers long. Today, this road network, both tarred and paved, amounts to approximately 140,000 kilometers. This is a tiny part of the history of infrastructure in Uganda in the past 34 years; because it also includes 50 new bridges, more than 100 kilometers of highways, bypasses and about 400 kilometers of new roads that are expected to be built by the end of 2021. Half of the past 34 years in Uganda saw a country almost transformed into massive construction site for electrical dams, electrical cables and high / low voltage lines as well as the extension of Internet cable to deep villages. Indeed, Museveni understood that the only way to make the nation easily accessible, navigable and accessible internally, and whose production corners are open to different sets of markets, where ideas travel from one corner to another of the countries, where different tribal enclaves would mix and mix, we needed a robust infrastructure network. Starting from a simple elementary lesson in S.3 Commerce, infrastructure in the form of “transport” is an “aid to trade”. In the foreseeable future, here and in the region, the advent of a deliberate policy of building infrastructure, a sector with the largest budget almost doubling that of defense, Museveni has placed the country on an irreversible economic path which, even if successive governments were to change, the idea that roads and railroads transcend political, tribal and religious affiliations by bringing meaningful intra-ethnic integration and balanced development, would remain constant. THIS thought will remain and will not leave any future budding leader for now and in the future.

