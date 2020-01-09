advertisement

The Buildup in collaboration with Ladbrokes is our weekly view of the weekend sport and marks your card for another full weekend full of sporting action.

Ladbrokes ambassador and former Irish international Kevin Doyle talks to the boys about the abundance of young Irish offensive talents and their future.

Stephen Ferris, Ladbrokes ambassador and former flanker of Ulster and Ireland, talks about another outstanding weekend of the Champions Cup action.

Both Mick and Mark take on Ladbrokes 1-2-Free to win € 100.

This is the first The Buildup podcast of the decade, making it the largest sports weekend of the decade.

Mark takes charge of the Big Shout this week, with a multi-sport battery on the cards.

If you have a big shout of 25/1 or more, send it to us and you can win the top prize of two cakes and a sports autobiography!

As the NFL Divisional Round takes place this weekend, Maurice makes his selection after the surprising wildcard weekend from last weekend.

