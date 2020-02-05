advertisement

HSM: TM: TS … BATB?

Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” switches to season two and, confusingly, takes on a completely different musical than the one in its multi-colonized title.

“The love and support for season one was incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the season two wildcats are playing” Beauty and the Beast, “said series creator Tim Federle in a statement. “It was one of the first Broadway shows I saw when I was 14 and it contains all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: do people judge me by how I look? What is true love? “Am I reaching the future I dream of? And perhaps most importantly, there are dance forks.”

The second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will continue to be both a series based on a musical and a series about a musical. It is located in a high school and focuses on the musical of that high school, but this year the musical will be neither “High School Musical” nor “High School Musical: The Musical”, but “Beauty and the Beast”.

Joe Serafini was promoted to the regular season for season two, where he worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renée, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Watch a video of the cast featuring the theme song for “Beauty and the Beast” above.

“We’re excited to see Tim’s plans for the new season. He surprises and surprises us with the relationships and stories he creates for this incredibly talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more humor, heart and music Have made HSMTMTS a breakout series at Disney, ”said Ricky Strauss, president of content & marketing at Disney.

“The opportunity to rent one of the most classic Disney scores – and build our second season of HSMTMTS on it – is like wishing for a star,” added Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Office of Disney Channels Worldwide.

