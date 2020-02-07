advertisement

‘Knives Out’ is officially being tracked, so get those wool sweaters out of your wardrobe.

Directed by Rian Johnson, best known for ‘Looper’ and ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, has uncovered the mystery of the punchy murder. “ Knives Out ” sees a family reunion go bad when the clan patriarch dies. A detective arrives to investigate the suspicious death.

Daniel Craig plays the investigator and he is not the only big name in the feature film. Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plunkett, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas are also part of the cast. Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford from ’13 Reasons Why ‘and Jaeden Martell from’ It ‘are also famous.

“Knives Out” won over audiences and critics everywhere. He has received numerous distinctions and nominations at the Golden Globes, BAFTA and Oscars. He grossed nearly $ 300 million at the box office against a budget of $ 40 million.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has confirmed (via Deadline) that a sequel is in the works and that production should start soon. Lionsgate is behind successful franchises such as “John Wick”, “The Hunger Games” and “Saw”.

Johnson previously expressed his openness to tracking polarization. The new story would likely follow Craig’s character, Benoit Blanc, in a new affair. This makes sense given that the actor will be released from office 007 after “ No Time to Die ”.

No word on a release date or a cast attached yet.

