Seeing how “ Knives Out ” ended with the Thrombeys more or less on their collective asses, the sequel could not very well cover the same story again.

In an interview with Variety on the Oscar red carpet last night, director Rian Johnson confirmed that he was about to start working on the follow-up to “ Knives Out ”, and gave an update on casting. So far, he has only one person locked up for the next film – Daniel Craig.

“It will be Daniel who plays Detective Benoit Blanc. Other than that, all bets are over. This is a completely new cast,” said Johnson. As for who he is looking for later, it is to guess. Literally.

“I want everyone! Just point. Throw a stone at this red carpet and you will hit someone I want in the movie,” Johnson joked, but honestly, maybe not. There had been speculation that the sequel might retain some of the cast, albeit in different roles like “ American Horror Story, ” but that no longer seems to be the case.

Given the power of the stars that “ Knives Out ” possessed, it’s a very good bet that almost anyone would be ready to queue for it. Not only that, Daniel Craig’s dance card is pretty clear now that he hangs up his tuxedo after “ No Time To Die ”.

So far, no release date or title has been set for the sequel to “ Knives Out ”, but given the way Lionsgate put it in pre-production and Johnson is expected to start work on the script, it’s only a matter of time before Benoit Blanc is back on the case.

