advertisement

The senators voted that the law on educational reform (p.419) has top priority on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With the return of the legislature to the capital, some important questions will be discussed in the coming months.

One of the biggest problems on the table is education reform, which the Senators decided after the vote to put the South Carolinaat at the top of the Senate calendar.

Following a motion by Senate majority leader Shane Massey (R-Edgefield County), the senators voted 40 to 4 to put the bill on a special order, which means that the discussion about the bill will begin next week.

advertisement

“As long as it is on special order, we have the opportunity to investigate and make changes to this bill, and we can discuss how it relates to our specific areas and what we want to change about the bill before it is adopted , Said Senator Margie Bright Matthews (D-Colleton County).

On Twitter, Senator Mike Fanning (D-Fairfield County) said two-thirds of the Senate “could not even have read the law” since it was only released from the Senate Education Committee in December.

Fanning was one of four senators who voted against the special order. He was joined by the senators Mia McLeod (D-Richland County), Shane Martin (R-Spartanburg County) and Tom Corbin (R-Greenville County).

Some senators say that they want education to be their top priority, but they want to have a say in what the final law should look like.

“The bottom line for me is that I want to make sure that teachers are encouraged. I want to make sure that it compensates teachers, I want to make sure that teachers can teach, that planning sessions are protected, things like that because our students’ performance starts with teachers, starts with quality, starts with the ability to do theirs Jobs, ”said Senator Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County).

SC for Ed, the organization that organized a meeting with 10,000 teachers in May, released a statement shortly after the Senate vote, saying in part that the bill “does nothing to really reform education in South Carolina or Experienced educators tackle the growing problems of attachment, especially teachers. “

If they are passed, the bill increases teacher salaries, eliminates some tests, and extends the start of the school year by an additional five days.

This is in line with Governor Henry McMaster’s (South Carolina) budget proposal, which would raise a $ 3,000 donation to all public school teachers.

Some lawmakers anticipate numerous discussions about the budget, especially when it comes to managing a surplus of nearly $ 2 billion.

“I don’t know if I would really consider it a surplus because if you neglect as much over time as public education, you definitely need that money,” said Rep. Seth Rose (D-Richland County).

In the meantime, MP Chris Wooten (R-Lexington County) said the surplus will be a huge benefit to law enforcement and first responders, while part of the money will also be returned to taxpayers.

“I don’t think we should take a cent more off our taxpayers than we have to. We have more money than we thought. We are talking about tax reforms and giving some of that money to citizens, and I think that’s a good one Beginning, ”said MP Wooten.

In addition to the budget and educational reform, lawmakers expect numerous discussions about the fetal heartbeat bill and the sale of Santee Cooper.

advertisement