The U.S. senators were arguing over the impeachment rules against President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening as the first full day of the trial turned into a marathon session.

In an unexpected step, the Democrats tabled 11 amendments to the resolution that outlined the rules of the process. The US Senate had to vote several times on whether documents and witnesses should be preloaded for more than 12 hours.

In a debate that got more intense over the course of the evening, Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer submitted several amendments – including requests for testimony from White House Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton and the State Department and the White House Department of Defense release relevant documents for the trial. While the amendments were rejected, the Democrats could read record hours of harmful information about Mr. Trump’s activities in Ukraine. Most of the amendments were rejected by the party, with the Chamber’s 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats voting in favor, except for one vote in which Senator Susan Collins from Maine voted with the Republicans.

Given the lack of communication between leading Republicans and Senate Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed surprised by the Democrats’ strategy.

While Trump is expected to be finally acquitted because the Senate is unlikely to achieve the two-thirds majority needed to convict him, Democrats hope that a handful of Republicans can break with their party and meet Democrats’ demands for witnesses and documents while of the process preloaded.

Although no Republican broke the line on Tuesday, earlier in the day there was evidence that Mr McConnell was under pressure from some members of his own party. At the start of the trial, he said that the 24 hours allocated to each side for the opening disputes could be over three days instead of two, as he originally advocated after at least one Republican, Ms. Collins, called. He also returned the course to an initial plan not to immediately take House Evidence and agreed that the material from the House impeachment investigation would be included.

At the end of the session, Judge John Roberts intervened and admonished both legal teams “equally” to address “the largest advisory body in the world.”

“I think those who contact the Senate should remember where they are,” he said after an intensive exchange between the House Justice Chairman, Jerry Nadler, and Mr. Trump’s attorney team.

House impeacher Adam Schiff speaks to reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Mr Trump released a flood of tweets and re-tweets from Davos in Switzerland early Wednesday morning as the process on Capitol Hill continued after midnight.

The trial of Mr. Trump in the Senate – just the third impeachment procedure against the President in US history – follows his impeachment procedure against the democratically controlled House of Representatives in December.

Break-neck schedule

Democrats accuse the President of abusing the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was the US Vice President. They also argue that, in return, Mr. Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to convince the Ukrainian president to announce investigations.

Since the trial against the Senate is scheduled to continue on Wednesday, Mr. Mc Connell is proposing a schedule for the coming days and weeks to end the trial to end Congress on February 4th. The possibility of a two-week trial is in contrast to Bill Clinton’s 1999 impeachment process, which lasted five weeks.

While Democrats have called for witnesses to be called, McConnell has announced that it will be voted on in a later process. Every step to summon witnesses could lead to a significantly longer legal process.

Mr Mc Connell outlined the resolution in which he outlined his proposed plenary session procedures on Tuesday and said the structure was “fair, balanced and traces past past precedents”.

But the Senate Minority Leader, Mr. Schumer, denounced the trial as “a hasty trial with little evidence, in the dark of the night, literally in the dark of the night,” and referred to the expectation that the senators would go into the process every day of the trial Will be sitting in the evening. He claimed that the rules seemed “designed by President Trump for President Trump” and said the process was “nothing short of a national shame” and “one of the darkest moments in Senate history”.

In his opening speech, the White House lawyer Pat Cippolone said there was “absolutely no case” against Trump and argued that “the president did absolutely nothing wrong”. But democratic commentators quickly considered some of his statements to be misleading.

Mr. Cippolone claimed that the Müller report on Russia’s interference in the elections found “no hindrance” from the President, although the Special Representative Mr. Müller did not discharge the President on the matter.

Adam Schiff, one of the house’s seven impeachers, who were selected to represent the House Democrats in the process, explained the law enforcement case in his detailed opening statement. Mr. Schiff displayed messages and clips with direct quotes from the President, saying that Mr. Trump is clearly convinced that “he can do whatever he wants, no matter how corrupt it is.” He argued that the president’s behavior was “exactly the kind of behavior” that America’s founding fathers had in mind when they included an impeachment clause in the constitution.

He also questioned Mr. Cippolone’s opening statement, noting that he hadn’t even tried to defend Mr. Mc Connell’s organizational resolution, which does not require witnesses. There is “no defense of the McConnell resolution” because this is unjustifiable, he said. “An American trial has never been conducted like this,” he said.

The trial of the Senate is expected to last at least a week, although ultimately Trump is expected to be acquitted as a two-thirds majority is required to convict him.

