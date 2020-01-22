advertisement

(Senate TV via AP) In this video, impeachment officer Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Speaks in the Senate of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, in support of an amendment submitted by Senator Chuck Schumer, DNY, during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump January 21, 2020.

(AP Photo / Michael Probst) US President Donald Trump’s thumbs up when he arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from January 21 to January 24, 2020.

(Senate TV via AP) In this video, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Speaks during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

(Senate television via AP) In this video, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone advocates Senate resolution 483, which organizes impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, January, advocates 21, 2020.

(Senate television via AP) In this video, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, speaks out against a change made by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in Senate had proposed in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, January 21, 2020.



(AP Photo / Jon Elswick) A copy of the Senate draft resolution that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Will submit to the proceedings during the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate will be in Washington on Monday photographed, January 20, 2020. McConnell is proposing a shortened, two-day calendar to open the case in Trump’s impeachment process. These are basic rules against which the Democrats object on the eve of the landmark procedure.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Senate pounced on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, in which the Republicans abruptly abandoned their plans to plug the opening arguments in two days, but declined Democrats’ calls for more witnesses to uncover what they believed after “Trifekta” from criminal offenses.

The opening arguments should begin on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Trump himself claimed he wanted top aides to testify, but said that there were concerns about “national security” to testify.

advertisement

“We have a great case,” Trump said on Wednesday at a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. In a press conference before returning to Washington, Trump said his lawyer team was doing a “very good job”.

He seemed to be breaking Republicans’ efforts to block democratic requests to immediately call witnesses and summon documents. Instead, Trump said he would like adjutants, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify.

Trump said he would give up “national security” concerns about allowing her Senate testimony.

Tuesday’s session started with a setback for Mitch McConnell, the chairman of the Republican Senate, and the president’s legal team. However, it ended around 2 a.m. when the Republicans largely approved the rest of the negotiating rules on their terms.

With the rules set, the process is now in the fast lane. It is controversial whether Trump should be fired for abuse of power due to his pressure on Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter because Trump had refused to help the country, and for the subsequent investigation by Congress hinder.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session with the House prosecutors on one side and Trump’s team on the other in the Senate fountain, while the senators sat silently at their desks and vowed to “impartial justice”. No cell phones or other electronics were allowed.

While the day stretched deep into the night, legal arguments gave more targeted political space. Minds flickered and the senators paced. The Democrats were perhaps the only chance to compel the senators to vote on hearing new statements.

After a particularly bitter exchange after midnight, Roberts intervened and took the rare step to exhort both the Democratic House managers who are following the case and the White House lawyer to remember where they are.

“I think it is at this point that I urge both the property managers and the president’s attorney to remember that they are turning to the world’s largest advisory body,” said normally reticent Roberts. He told them the Senate’s description came from a 1905 trial when a senator rejected the word “pettifogging” because members should “avoid speaking in a manner and using a language that is not conducive to bourgeois discourse.” . “

Repeatedly, the Republicans rejected democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense and the Treasury. With the same 53:47 party line, they dismissed first-row witnesses to Trump’s actions, including Acting White House chief of staff Mulvaney and Bolton, the former national security adviser who criticized Ukraine’s policies.

In order to have more time to submit applications, only one Republican, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, joined the Democrats. But it was also rejected, 52-48.

As the visitor gallery used to fill up with guests, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano and Trump’s fiery allies in the back rows, the day that began as a debate about rules quickly took on the cadence of legal proceedings over whether the president’s actions against the Ukraine justified the dismissal of the office.

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which heads the prosecution, told the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

The White House attorney, Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, called the trial “a farce.” He ridiculed that the House’s allegations against Trump were “ridiculous.”

The White House legal team did not deny Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor” to investigate Biden when he withheld military aid from the ally, who was urgently needed, when he turned to enemy Russia posed at its limit. But the lawyers insisted that the president didn’t do anything wrong.

“Absolutely not,” said Cipollone.

The California Democratic Ship said America’s founders had included impeachment in the constitution to “consider that kind of behavior – behavior that abuses the power of the office for a personal benefit, undermines our national security, and invites foreign interference democratic process of an election. “

Schiff said: “It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct that warrants impeachment.”

The other chief lawyer on Trump’s team, Jay Sekulow, replied: “I’ll give you a trifecta” and outlined complaints about the House Democrats’ impeachment process.

In Davos, Trump repeated his attacks on Democratic House managers who served as prosecutors in the trial, saying he wanted to “sit in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces” during the trial, but his lawyers may have a problem with that.

And he said he wanted to deliver the Union state as planned on February 4, while the process is still ongoing, and called the address “very important to what I do” to set its administration’s agenda.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates were excluded from the election campaign and sat as juries.

“My focus will be on impeachment,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont, told reporters.

McConnell stunned the senators and delayed the start of the process by deciding to withdraw some of his proposed rules. He made the adjustment after encountering Republican opposition during a lunch with the door closed. The senators were concerned about the political optics of “Dark of Night” sessions, which could result from the fact that the 24 hours in which disputes were opened by both sides were full in just two days.

Alaska’s Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowksi, who often oppose party leadership, and a significant number of other Republicans wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation.

It was only when the case worker began to read the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes to extend the debate to three days became clear. It also allowed the House’s impeachment protocol to be included in the Senate.

The turn was a quick lesson when the White House’s wishes flowed into the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to both speed up the process and postpone much of the process until night, according to a person familiar with the matter, but who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who were not in the chamber, argued that Trump’s lawyer team brought a half-hearted case for the TV showcase in the absence of his lawyers when they were looking for new evidence.

But California MP Zoe Lofgren, one of the property managers and the first woman to file an impeachment lawsuit against the president for law enforcement, said the house didn’t ask the Senate to do the job for her. “The house is asking the Senate to do its job, to conduct a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence?”

The White House had instructed officials not to testify in the House investigation and refused to provide witnesses or documents, arguing that priority had been given to summonsing Congress.

The Democratic ship showed a video from Trump in which he suggested that more witnesses should testify.

One by one, the house managers made the case, drawing on their own life experiences.

Val Demings, D-Fla., A former chief of police, said she had never seen anyone “take such extreme steps to hide evidence.” MP Jason Crow, a former army ranger who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, appeared to be capturing senators When he told them they were nearby, he knew the hour was late, but it was morning in Ukraine, when soldiers woke up to fight Russia, depending on US aid.

When the House Justice Committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, said the White House lawyers were “lying,” Cipollone and Sekulow replied that Nadler was embarrassed and should apologize, which led to Robert’s warning.

No president has ever been removed from office. The Senate, with its Republican majority of 53-47, is not expected to get the two-thirds of the votes required to convict.

advertisement