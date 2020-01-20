advertisement

Earlier this month, after her team had run unbeaten through the Surw Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic, senior Allison McNeill girls basketball player Semiahmoo Totems was asked what was key to her team’s success.

Her answer was simple: The best Totems players have to be the best players.

“Our core group … they have to play well for us to win, and they did,” she said at the time.

The same sentiment was true for the South Surrey squad last week at Coquitlam, as that group – all Grade 11 players – led the quadrant-A No.1 ranked Totems to victory at Centennial Secondary-hosted at Top Ten Shootout, which featured some of the province’s top teams.

The Totems took first place in the tournament, beating Port Coquitlam Riverside Rapids 98-69 in the championship game. Tara Wallack and Izzy Forsyth – two members of the aforementioned core – came together to earn more than 50 points in the win.

It is the second year in a row that Semiahmoo has won the tournament.

Wallack was named the tournament MVP, Forsyth was selected for the all-star first team, and another Grade 11 starter, Deja Lee, made the second team. Lee had 14 points in the final against the Rapids, while Raushan Bindra had 16.

The victory was not really in doubt for Totems, who led by 20 in the first half and gave up no ground in the second half.

All-Canadian nominees

A trio of Semiahmoo Totems and a Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers are among a number of Canadian high school basketball players listed as candidates for this spring’s All-Canadian Biosteel All-Star Game.

Semiahmoo’s Leia, Forsyth and Wallack are all among the contenders for a spot in the girls game, such as Tweedsmuir’s India Aikins.

In total, nine players from B.C. are listed, with the roster set to narrow to 24 All-Canadian elections later this spring.

On the boys’ side, a Surrey player – Uyi Ologhola of Holy Cross Holy School has been named.

The Biosteel event is set for March 27-29 in Toronto.

