UNEB also revealed that of the 337,720 students who took the 2019 UCE exams, 144,256 were beneficiaries of USE (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – The selection for entry into the fifth year is scheduled for February 13 and 14, announced the Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, when the results of the 2019 Ugandan examination certificate (UCE) were published at the office of the President’s auditorium in Kampala.

“Please note that the dates for the selection exercise for the five seniors are February 13-14, 2020 at the UMA Show Grounds – Lugogo,” said Ms. Museveni who presided over the release ceremony.

The first quarter for continuing education students will open on Monday, February 2, while the report date for fifth-year students whose results were released today has not been announced.

No projections have been given of the probable admission thresholds in the past five years for various secondary schools.

Reports have also indicated that, for the first time, more girls than boys have enrolled and been members of the UCE, an evolution the Minister of Education said was pleased.

“In PLE, more girls were seated than boys. Now, at the 2019 UCE exams, the same thing has happened. I was pleased to note that 50.5% of Makerere graduates this year were women, ”she noted.

Museveni, however, said that the fact that “we recognize that more girls are taking exams doesn’t mean we want boys to fail.”

“We want the ideal 50-50. We celebrate girls because they have overcome the ideas that limit them. “

Ms. Museveni advised students who did not progress to the next level to try again and urged parents to encourage them.

Women outperformed men in English Dan Odong, UNEB Executive Secretary, saying it has always happened over the years, boys have managed to fight their way through other subjects and beat girls.

He said he was very concerned about the low level of success of girls in scientific and mathematical subjects, saying that his administration wanted an investigation on this subject.

At the same time, overall performance improved with 92.2% passing against 87.2% in previous years while the failure rate fell significantly from 12.8% to 7.8%.

