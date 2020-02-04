advertisement

Hundreds of Canadians stranded in Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the global novel coronavirus outbreak – will soon return to Canada, but in unusual conditions. Summoning the powers granted under the Quarantine Act, the federal government will isolate new arrivals on an Ontario military base for 14 days, which is the incubation period for the new coronavirus. Here is a closer look at the legislation:

Has Canada always had a Quarantine Act?

According to the federal government, part of the legislation bearing the same name came into force shortly after the confederation in 1872, but was largely left unchanged for more than a century. Following the deadly outbreak of SARS in 2003, however, the government acted with a recommendation to improve legislation. The act as we know it today received the Royal Ascension in 2005.

advertisement

Seed allowed under action?

The legislation gives the federal minister of health the acceleration to stop the spread of communicable diseases inside or outside Canada. These measures include everything from routine screenings of quarantine officers at airports to the kind of isolation expected to take effect later this week when Canadians return from Wuhan, China and are placed on a 14-day detention on a military base. in Trenton, Ont.

“The quarantine act is always active. It’s being used all the time, “says Steven Hoffman, director of the Global Strategy Lab and a global professor of health law at York University.” Not only is it always used in a very public way. “

Hoffman says the act technically empowers the government to use any building they deem appropriate and designate it as a quarantine site, including private homes. The use of a military facility, he says, allows Ottawa to focus screening and potential treatment for the approximately 250 people expected to return to Canada this week while limiting coercion on potential health care resources.

“It is getting into another part of the government apparatus and you will not put any extra burden on hospitals that are already quite busy at this time of year,” he says.

Does the government have any obligations under the Act?

The legislation gives the government the right latitude to do whatever they think is necessary to stop the spread of a disease that could pose a public health risk, Hoffman says.

“They’re not in jail,” he says of the people quarantined. “The government, under this act, should take steps to make it as intrusive as possible, but what exactly does it mean, there is discretion.”

A letter the government sent to those expected to fly from Wuhan later this week says they will not be allowed to see friends and family for the duration of their 14-day quarantine. Hoffman says the government is not obliged to provide technology that will enable those under quarantine to communicate with the outside world, but he adds that federal officials can do so in the force of international search. He says studies conducted during an Ebola outbreak showed people were more likely to comply with quarantine orders if they had the means to contact friends and family.

What happens if someone violates the Quarantine Act?

Hoffman says the legislation contains a wide range of penalties for those who oppose the law. Someone who violates direct instructions and potentially putting the public at risk of a contagious disease, he says, could face a fine of up to $ 1 million and as much as three years in prison.

Is banning Canadians an unusual step?

Yes. Hoffman says it is the first time the act has been imposed on the measure since its entry into force. He says federal officials could have simply ordered Canadians returning from China to isolate themselves at home and hope for the best, but are clearly choosing a “cautious approach” to the country. Hoffman calls this particular use of the “very convenient” act, pointing out that such a measure could also help stem the tide of anxiety and misinformation about the new coronavirus.

How are other countries handling the situation?

International health authorities have documented more than 180 cases of coronavirus in two dozen countries outside mainland China. While some countries have taken extraordinary steps, such as banning the entry of non-citizens, quarantine measures have been fairly consistent. Countries including the United States, Australia, India and South Korea have placed people back from Wuhan and surrounding areas under quarantine for two weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

source: Government of Canada, The Associated Press, The Canadian Press

advertisement