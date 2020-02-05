advertisement

A local chain was born somewhere in the mashup of mom’s meatballs and brunch-seeking millennials. Lynora’s goal was to redefine the Italian experience in the neighborhood.

In less than six years, Angelo Abbenante developed a family-inspired restaurant with old Italian roots in red sauce into a trendy local chain. The Lynora restaurant brand is now synonymous with Buzzy.

What started in 2014 as a Clematis Street tribute to his parents’ former trattoria on Lake Worth Road has grown into a company that includes three restaurants, a fast-paced market cafe, and a full-fledged production kitchen that produces hundreds of pounds of meatballs and pasta, and sauce each Week for all locations. And just a few weeks after Palm Beach Gardens debuted in Lynora’s outpost on the new Alton Plaza, a fourth full-service restaurant is planned in the suburb of Boca Raton.

advertisement

However, you need to look beyond retro branding and pop art graphics to determine the strength behind the expansion. Her name is Maria Abbenante, the dynamo who is Lynora’s family matriarch. She works at several locations every day, monitors preparation practices, controls the quality of the finished dishes, and helps invent new menu items.

Ask Angelo Abbenante what drives the growth of the Lynora concept, and his answer is clearly not corporate:

“It’s the craziest thing, but I really want everyone to try my mother’s food.”

It’s a current weekday afternoon, just after lunch in Lynora’s Clematis Street, a brick-lined room warmed by a wood-fired pizza oven, terracotta floors, sturdy wooden tables and chairs, and a dash of tufted leather banquets. Maria Abbenante sits at a table next to her son and describes the very traditional inspirations behind the forward movement of the restaurant chain.

“At the end of the day, Lynora is her,” he says and nods to Maria. “She did it. It was her and my father’s vision when they came from Italy and I kind of took it on. Now we have reached the point that we are running with it. “

Running sounds about right if you take into account the matriarch’s daily schedule. She begins her working day in the production kitchen, where she arrives three hours after the arrival of her husband Ralph at 8 a.m. They monitor the freshly prepared kitchen products – the pasta, meatballs and sauces. Thanks to Lynora’s “Meatball Monday” promotion (with $ 2 meatballs), the kitchen only sells £ 120 to £ 180 meatballs on Mondays, Angelo says.

“We make meatballs every day. We have to make two batches on Sundays, ”he says.

Add to that an average of £ 60 homemade pasta made every two days and a variety of homemade sauces, some of which are sold on the Lynora market. For Maria and Ralph Abbenante there is enough to control the quality.

“I watch everything we do. I catch every plate I see if something is wrong, ”says Maria, an enthusiastic woman with expressive eyes. “We cook from scratch every day. We make the same sauce every morning. “

Your recipe rules are simple but strict:

• Mozzarella must be fresh. “We make all the mozzarella here,” she says.

• Never use commercially available grated parm. “All Parmigiano-Reggiano, we grind it fresh here.”

• Tomato paste is an unfortunate shortcut that should always be avoided. “This is important. If you see my sauce, it is never as red-red-red as the paste. Never. My mother taught me that fresh Pomodoro sauce must have a nice, fresh color.”

• Pay attention to the salt. “Use only sea salt.”

• Treat yourself to the wine. “For the red sauce, we do it with Barolo. People say, “You’re crazy!” But if you cook cheaply, the food tastes that way too.

• The same applies to the dried mushrooms. “The porcini sauce we make must have the porcini mushrooms from Italy for the best taste.”

One rule that she learned to master: measure ingredients. It is a must when the business grows.

“My son says:” You have to write everything down, but that’s my problem – I never measure, “says Maria, who prefers to rely on memory and intuition.

She is a lifelong cook who has learned to prepare bread and traditional southern Italian dishes by helping her mother Clementina and grandmother Lynora in the kitchen of her home. At home was Ponza, a small, picturesque island in the Mediterranean, about four and a half hours by ferry from Capri.

When she grew up on an island, she strictly followed her fresh seafood standards, she says.

“I remember standing on the balcony in the afternoon and the fishing boats coming in and my mother sending me to the boats to get the fresh fish,” she says. This was a task with no room for market diversions or substitutions. “My mother looked at the fish and said:” No, this fish comes from this morning, not from the boats! “That’s why I’m like that.”

She brought these kitchen standards to this country, where she and her husband opened the original Lynora’s in 1976 in a mall on the Military Trail and on Lake Worth Road in Greenacres. It was a traditional Italian place in the neighborhood that was known for its generous portions.

A food critic at Post, who praised the “fragrance” of Lynora’s chopped porcini mushrooms in a veal fillet, described the place as follows: “Lynora’s is a happy combination of Italian family cuisine, family-friendly prices and food that you’ve won.” They are often in yours Family serves unless your mother is a cook. Oh, and a lot of food. Lots.”

A year after the restaurant opened, it moved to its long-standing location across the street next to a KFC.

Angelo grew up in business, but not necessarily as a cook.

“He went to the cooking school a bit. I said to him: “You don’t have to work here, but you have to learn everything you can,” says Maria. She and her husband closed the company in 2003 when they retired.

In the early 2000s, the Abbenantes opened a prime 707 steakhouse in downtown Lake Worth that was supposed to get Angelo up and running. Although the place was closed in 2007, it helped him start his hospitality career. In 2014 he would open Lynoras on Clematis Street.

“I chose Clematis because my heart was there. It was my territory when I was growing up. People knew me here. And we saw the growth that would come to the region, ”says Angelo, 45.

After an initial business partnership ended in court in a confidential settlement agreement 14 months after the restaurant opened, Angelo focused on the essence of Lynora – his family roots and Italian home cooking. Even though Lynora’s weekend brunch embodied Clematis’ hearty style – bottomless drinks, DJ-spun beats, occasional bar-top dance – the dishes remained inspired by Maria and her culinary childhood memories.

A local chain was born somewhere in the mashup of mom’s meatballs and brunch-seeking millennials. Lynora’s goal is to redefine the Italian experience of the neighborhood, not with cheffy dishes, but with comfort classics and a youthful atmosphere. It was both vintage and modern.

The first spin-off of Lynora landed in Jupiter in October 2016. It is a small restaurant with a total of 70 seats, an open kitchen and a terrace for al fresco dining under a black and white striped awning that is covered with coffee lights. The place has been busy since it opened. “We always wait there,” says Angelo.

Next up was Lynora’s Market, a fast-paced market cafe that he opened in May 2017 in a former gas station on the South Dixie Highway. It was a concept inspired by the Bohemian spirit of the Trastevere Roman quarter, he says.

“I went to Rome two years ago, saw this market and went there every day to drink coffee or eat pizza. I was lucky enough to find this old gas station in Dixie. It had the same characteristics as this Trastevere market. I wanted to create the same feeling, ”says Angelo, who had a Neapolitan wood oven that cooks cakes in 90 seconds and was custom-made for the market in Italy.

Next came Lynora’s second location in North County, which premiered in mid-December at the Alton Dining and Shopping Center in northwest Palm Beach Gardens. Angelo says it was the success of his Jupiter location that made him open in Alton. The new room, which is larger and more modern, includes a lounge area. He hopes that the locals will encourage them to linger a while and feel at home.

According to a company representative, Lynora’s fourth full-service restaurant will be relocated to a new shopping and entertainment area west of Boca Raton in late summer. Lynora’s, located west of the Florida Turnpike on Glades Road, will be the same in size and layout as Alton’s, says Angelo.

Boca is geographically, mentally and culturally far from Clematis Street. But Maria Abbenante is not impressed by the expansion – she is ready for it, she says. To prove it, it’s just the fact that she’s here on this last day and isn’t on vacation in Italy. She is said to be in Ponza with her husband, but instead worries about the Lynema’s clematis kitchen. She whips up a bowl of fettuccine with broccoli raven for a visitor and throws in garlic slices and a lively olive oil sauce, which she sprinkles with the ground stalks of the slightly bitter vegetables.

Ponza is like last week. Maria spent a week there with Ralph, but came home early despite her son’s efforts to convince her to stay and enjoy the vacation. She says she was worried about going back to West Palm.

“I am leaving the country for a week and find excuses to return. I say seven days are enough for me, ”says Maria. “I can’t leave Lynoras for too long.”

She looks at the dish she made an hour or two earlier, the finished tangle of flat pasta and broccoli raven. It is still untouched on the table. She sends it back to the kitchen and a short time later a new plate appears, steaming and fresh.

_

Subscribe to Liz Balmaseda’s weekly “At the Table” newsletter to learn more about food and dining. Follow her on Instagram @silkpalm.

advertisement