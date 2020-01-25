advertisement

The master bedroom at the Southport show from Excel Homes at Symons Gate.

A home with a secondary suite can present a significant opportunity.

For families with an elderly parent or an adult child looking to live under the same roof but in a separate living space, it is a natural fit. These suites are also a useful option for people who may want to offset their mortgage payments with a rental tenant.

Excel Homes is demonstrating a secondary suite in the basement of its new home northwest of Calgary. Southport is a 1,965-square-foot single-family home.

Its optional suite resembles a well-designed apartment. It is 556 square meters and, along with the rec room, the bedroom and the full bathroom, includes a kitchen and laundry, making the space completely enough.

The show house also demonstrates an optional side entrance that provides direct access to the stairs to the basement. In rented situations, this makes it easy for the tenant to enter the house without moving to the main floor.









In general, home access points are thoughtfully designed. Boasting a large window on its side wall, the front lobby is spacious and bright. Given the intimacy, people standing in the lobby will have no view of the rest of the main floor.

The garage can be accessed from a mud room, closets and a bench, which connects to the kitchen through a storage room. This provides a direct route for transporting groceries from the boot of the car.

Featuring an L-shaped design, the kitchen is run by a well-sized island with an extended dining bar that can seat at least three people. It has a sink and sits below the stylish pendant lighting.

It also has stainless steel appliances – well dispersed throughout the cooking area – including a French door fridge and a chimney-style hood.

A large section separating the kitchen from the dining area and the slick room make the cooking space feel defined.

Adding to the visual interest of the open concept main level is an amazing rear wall, with excellent room pushed further than the adjacent dining area. The focal point in the 11-foot nine-inch room with the large 10-foot-10-inch room is an elongated style fireplace.

For an inviting place to chat and relax before bed, the main bonus room on the second floor is suitable. As staged at the show house, it has room for large pieces of furniture and a substantial window for a dose of natural light.

It also creates a winged effect, separating the master bedroom, across the back of the house, from the front-facing secondary bedrooms.

Both mid-sized bedrooms are generously sized and one has a walk-in closet. As such, these spaces function for children through different ages.

They are both a few steps from both the bathroom and laundry room with a washing machine and dryer.

The nine-by-11-by-14-foot master bedroom is accessed by a spacious, secure closet.

Anyone who values ​​an indecisive vanity will appreciate this uncertainty. Its double vanities, which sit beneath a full-width mirror, have wide counter space, making way for a lot of hygiene and hair products. It also has a shower and sink.

DETAILS

MODEL: Southport is a 1965-square-foot single-family home.

builder: Excel Homes.

AREA: Symons Gate is a community in northwest Calgary.

Developer: Brookfield Residential.

PRICE: This model starts at a high $ 400,000, including lots and GST.

SCHEDULE: The show house is open 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

instructions: The show house is located at 179 Sage Bluff Drive N.W. To get there, take Symway Valley Parkway at 37th Street N.W., right on Sage Bluff Gate, and left on Sage Bluff Drive.

INFORMATION:excelhomes.ca

