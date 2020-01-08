advertisement

DUBAI – A second 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant Wednesday, but officials said there was no damage to the facility.

According to Bloomberg, rescuers were present at the site and no casualties were reported, but AFP reports seven injuries.

On December 27, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the power plant, but an Iranian emergency services official said there were no injuries or casualties.

The US Geological Survey earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.1.

“According to our assessment, fortunately there were no casualties and damage. There are reports of cracks in some house walls, but no flattened houses, “Jahangir Dehqani, head of the provincial emergency department, was quoted by state television.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake can cause moderate damage.

It was concentrated 53km east of Bushehr, the site of a nuclear plant on Iran’s southern coast of the Persian Gulf, and was relatively shallow – only 10km deep according to Iranian media – that would amplify the oscillation.

In 2013 when a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck south of the plant killed at least 37 people, an official said the plant was designed to withstand earthquakes measuring over 8.0.

A report published in 2013 by the US, thinks the Carnegie Endowment tanks and the Federation of American Scientists said the Bushehr reactor landed at the junction of three tectonic plates and that earthquake threat warnings had “fallen on deaf ears”.

Crushed by the main fault lines, Iran is one of the most earthquake prone countries in the world. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and leveled the ancient city of Bam.

In 2017, a magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

