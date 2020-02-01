advertisement

Drew Markol @dmarkol

Thursday

January 30, 2020 at 8:54 pm

Buck County area college boys basketball roundup: January 30th

Bensalem 63, Harry S. Truman 53: Aaron Sanders, James Ashford and Jeremiah Alexander joined 54 points to strengthen the owls in the Suburban One League National Conference on Thursday.

Sanders led the Owls (11-0 National) with 23 points and Ashford added 19. Alexander contributed a dozen points that the Tigers left with 38-28 points in the second half after the teams ran out at half-time 25.

Fernando Vargas led Truman with 13 points and Kay Clark had 11.

Solebury School 81, AIM Academy 39: Troy McGregor broke out to give the Spartans 36 points.

Charlie Franklin was next for the Spartans, who led by 27 points at half-time, while Javon Brewster had nine points. David Zaketa and Jupiter Shi each contributed seven points to the win.

Holy Ghost Prep 42, Lower Moreland 27: Tyler Mish and Sean Elliott each had 11 points in a bicentennial Matchup in the Athletic League on Thursday.

The Firebirds, which the Lions beat 15: 6 in the fourth quarter, also received 10 points from John Armentani.

Upper Moreland 53, William Tennent 50

