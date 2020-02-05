advertisement

The Range Rover Evoque was one of the cars that helped straighten out the fortune of Jaguar Land Rover.

Its launch in 2011, led by Posh Spice, drew huge publicity and the car was acclaimed for its stellar look and being the first relatively affordable Range Rover.

Over 770,000 first generation models have been sold, including 150,000 in the UK.

Ultimately, time has tarnished the once impressive looks and flaws such as cramped rear seats and poorer refinement than its competitors have been felt.

The second generation Evoque was launched last year and I ventured to Greece before selling it. Driving under a blue sky in 25 degree heat is not the same as going through a dark Scottish winter, so I was happy to have a week with the Evoque on my territory.

The appearance has been updated and the car is now less conspicuous but probably more beautiful than the original. There are many smart keys such as the door handles that are flush with the body and pop out when you need to open the car.

The wheelbase has been extended, which gives much more space to passengers and luggage. Adults up to six feet tall can now sit comfortably in the rear and there is a 475-liter trunk – not as tall as the Audi Q3 but larger than the Volvo XC40.

Despite its flyboy look, the Evoque is a Land Rover and cuts mustard when it comes to mud. I drove it fairly well off-road and, although it is not as capable as a Discovery or a Defender, it is light years ahead of its opponent and has an impressive wading depth of 600 mm .

Prices start at just over £ 31,000, but that gives you a front-wheel drive car with manual gearbox and 150 hp engine.

Go up a notch and you get a nine-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive. My D180 S cost £ 39,000, excluding additional costs.

The new Evoque is good to drive, with sharp handling and good manners on the road.

The interior is superb, with a smart center console with two screens and a screen (optional) in the rear view mirror that shows the outlook behind even if it is blocked by children or luggage. My car comes with an original eucalyptus coating which is an ecological alternative to leather.

Although touchscreens look great, they are slow to respond to input and cannot match the speed and quality of the BMW or Audi switchgear.

Apart from this insect, the new Evoque is really very impressive.

Price:

£ 39,000

0-62 mph:

9.3 seconds

Top speed:

127 mph

Economy:

41.3 mpg

CO2 emissions:

150g / km

