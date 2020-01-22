advertisement

The original Nissan Leaf was one of the first fairly affordable electric cars, but with an actual range of 80 to 100 miles, it wasn’t for everyone.

This brand new second generation version has the choice between a 40 kWh battery, which can cover 168 miles, or the 62 kWh Leaf e + model that I drove, which has a claimed range of 239 miles.

advertisement

Don’t expect to travel this distance on a Scottish winter night. However, even with the lights on, explosive fans and heated seats fully turned on, I traveled over 160 miles and had about 12% left to plug in.

In several weeks, 160 miles is enough to cover all of my travel needs – I commute to work, so I don’t have a daily commute.

I have driven many electric cars, but this is the first time I have had one for seven days and I have to worry about the range and the charge.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udX8Rlhp1d8 [/ integrated]

So what did an electric car look like? The answer is usually very simple. The only problem I had was when I connected to the University of St Andrews to train for a volleyball session. I had connected to a 7 kW charger which, in two hours, increased the car from 12% to 32%. If I had done a little more homework, I could have found a point of 50 kW which would have beaten me 80%.

It’s also cheap. ChargePlace Scotland costs £ 20 per year for membership and its network of charge points is then free. This gives absurdly low running costs and I would expect the days of free charging to be numbered as more people buy electric cars.

Nissan has cut Leaf prices, which now start at £ 26,345 for the 40 kWh model, including the government grant of £ 3,500. My premium 62 kWh model cost just over £ 36,000.

The new Leaf has a much smarter, more conventional look than its predecessor. It is also best to drive. The most powerful model I have driven has 217 hp and gets 0 to 62 mph in 6.9 seconds, which makes it faster than the vast majority of 2.0-liter petrol and diesel cars.

The absence of any engine noise makes it as quiet as a luxury sedan when navigating the highway. The suspension is also decent, absorbing bumps well. Nissan guarantees the Leaf’s battery for eight years and 80,000 miles, so durability shouldn’t be an issue. When its capacity decreases, it can be reused to store household energy from solar panels.

It is now clear that electric cars will be the future. If they’re all at least as good as the Nissan Leaf, I’ll be happy.

jmckeown@thecourier.co.uk

Price:

£ 36,670

0-62 mph:

6.9 seconds

Top speed:

98 mph

Range:

239 miles

CO2 emissions:

0g / km

advertisement