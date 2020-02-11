advertisement

It has been more than three weeks since China first admitted to the world the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. They had lied about it again in December 2019, reassuring the world that it was nothing to worry about. Since then, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on January 30, shortly after the outbreak of coronavirus spread far beyond China.

On January 31, The Lancet, one of the oldest and most prestigious journals in the world published the latest findings of Professor Gabriel Leung MD, Prof. Dr. Joseph Wu, PhD Kathy Leung from the University of Hong Kong. According to their simulation model, 75,815 individuals have already been infected in the Greater Wuhan region, seven times higher than the numbers released by the Chinese government. Evidence from prominent frontline physicians and nurses confirms their assessment.

To date, almost every continent has countries that issue travel bans to China. The United States, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Israel are among them. Russia and North Korea closed their borders with China. Moreover, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and the United Kingdom have issued quarantine advice to those who have been in China for the past 14 days, which leads us to the question: “Why has Canada been so inaudible about this? epidemic? “

It seems that our Canadian health officials are more concerned about alleged racism than getting accurate information to the Canadian public in a timely manner. On January 25, when the first case of coronavirus was identified, Toronto Public Health officials said the risks remained low and the virus spread from people to people and showed fever symptoms. They were wrong. At that time there were already studies showing that the infected did not always show symptoms.

When asked by a CTV reporter on which flight the first person was infected, Toronto Public Health could not provide a direct answer. Then, again, on January 31, Health Minister Hajdu said that Health Canada says there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted by people who are asymptomatic. She was wrong. Chinese health officials had already confirmed several cases of asymptomatic transmission last week.

On January 28, the York County School Board accepted a petition signed by thousands of parents calling on the school board to quarantine students. The school board then told the CBC, “What we are trying to achieve is to make sure [the situation] that this situation is not causing any unintentional racism or any of those things that we can single out a community at this time.”

Except, they were wrong. The petition was signed by predominantly Chinese parents who understand firsthand how severe and severe the outbreak in China is. They may have access to information that our health officials and school board officials are not privy to. Compulsory quarantine policy has been reinforced by four countries already. These parents are NOT racist. They are simply anxious and worried about their children. They are also a little upset and not impressed by the way our officials handled communication on this issue altogether.

Civic leaders like Dr. Joseph Wong and Avvy Go of the Canadian National Council of Chinee said they want to get rid of the “myth” surrounding the virus. While both have done great work in advancing social justice in the Chinese Canadian community, neither of them has any expertise in immunology.

Xenophobia and racism have no place in Canada. But interpreting legitimate health concerns and advocating a ban on travel to racism is equally contemptible. The latest number of cases under investigation have increased to 43 in Ontario. Why shouldn’t Canada issue a travel ban on people, regardless of ethnicity, who have been in China for the past fourteen days?

It is not racist to raise the alarm about this yet unknown disease. I have canceled all my Chinese New Year celebrations as I learn more about this fast-moving virus. Am I racist? Many groups and cultural organizations in the GTA either canceled or restarted their Chinese New Year celebration. Are they racist?

Taking preliminary steps is not an overreaction. That’s what every responsible citizen should do. By bringing the race to the fight against coronavirus, we can end up removing the individual’s responsibilities. And that’s dangerous!

Already, there are people who returned from Wuhan who do not exercise self-quarantine. They roam the streets and restaurants freely. What’s more, they post pictures of their daily exits on WeChat. Why is this behavior acceptable? The first person to contract coronavirus from Wuhan had known he was ill. He had a choice. He could have sought medical treatment in Beijing when he transferred the planes there. He’s not. He continued his itinerary, endangering everyone else. He was selfish and irresponsible. He does not deserve sympathy. He should be punished. We should all be grateful that self-help groups for those who volunteer in quarantine after their return from China have started in the Chinese GTA community. These WeChat groups connect families that are quarantined with local grocery stores, bakeries to provide food and supplies.

Regressive liberals have a funny way of thinking. They will do anything, including bypassing research, data and facts to bolster their soft-spoken low fanaticism. They will try to let political correctness dictate public health policies. As a result, they harm much more the people they claim to protect.

Let’s not wake up to coronavirus, but aware of its life-threatening dangers. Let’s take every step necessary to contain it.

