A second Canadian plane carrying evacuees from the quarantined region of Hubei, China, is heading to Trenton Base of the Canadian Forces in southern Ontario.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said there were about 200 passengers aboard the flight from Wuhan.

Myriam Larouche, one of 213 Canadians who flew on Friday from the Chinese epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, says life under quarantine at the base feels like summer camp.

Renowned Canadian epidemiologist Bruce Aylward made his way to China to lead a team of World Health Organization experts to study the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Aylward and his team will look at the origin of the virus and the severity of the disease.

The virus has killed 1,016 people among the 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China, and infected more than 43,000 people globally.

– With files from the Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 11, 2020.

