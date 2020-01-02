advertisement

With Marshawn Lynch returning to the fold, the Seattle Seahawks at least have a name recognition in their backfield.

Philadelphia Eagles? Not that much.

That could make for an intriguing matchup when NFC champion Eastern Eagles (9-7) plays host to the Seahawks (11-5) on Sunday in NFL wild-card playoffs.

Despite a hamstring injury, defender Carson Wentz led the Eagles to four straight wins to close out the regular season and claim the division title.

Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, will be his first appearance in the playoffs. Nick Foles led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title two years ago and in the divisional round last season after Wentz came down with injuries.

“I’m grateful for my health, I’m grateful to be here with the guys in these great meaningful games, playing in January,” Wentz told reporters this week. “The last few weeks have been the backs against the wall for us. The boys have responded and grown and continue to play games after game. We kept believing, and here we are playing in January and hopefully doing something special.”

The Eagles scored the division title with a 34-17 win over the New York Giants last weekend in a game they finished without seven offensive starters.

Miles Sanders left the game in the first half with a foot injury, and fellow running back Jordan Howard played just one snap on his return after missing six games with shoulder wires.

Boston Scott, promoted from the practice squad in October, ran for three touchdowns against the Giants and led the team in rushing (54) and receiving (84) yards.

“The fact that I had the opportunity, (Eagles coach) Doug Pederson has trusted me, the coaching staff has trusted me. I’m really grateful to be there because I made mistakes, but it’s been cool, ”5-foot-6 Scott said.

The Eagles, which lost wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor early in the season, also played without Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz against the Giants. On the offensive line, Pro Bowl double right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) did not play and Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks suffered a season-long shoulder injury.

“We’ve had new players every week, different guys step up because guys get hurt and bang,” said Wentz, who completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 1199 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the 4-0 finish. . “It’s just fun to see guys go through great moments like this, guys who were on the practice squad. For them to walk the way they did and guys to do shows, it was very interesting to see.

“I think that’s what makes it so much more fun to do what we did, and then hopefully we can go do something special.”

Ertz, who is struggling with a fractured rib and irritated kidneys, practiced Wednesday with a limited base but has not yet been cleared for contact. Johnson was also limited as Sanders and Agholor landed.

The Seahawks, who were able to claim the seed no. The NFC 1s entering the final two weeks of the regular season closed with home losses in Arizona and San Francisco to land in a wild card spot and the No. 5 seed.

They went 7-1 on the road this season, including a 17-9 win over Philadelphia on Nov. 24.

Seattle’s backfield has also been decomposed, with running backs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prose that suffered injuries that end the season in a three-week span.

That led the Seahawks to bring Lynch, who played star for them from 2010-15, out of retirement. “Beast Mode” electrified the home crowd with a 1-yard rebound in Sunday night’s 26-21 loss to the 49ers setting the NFC West title, but Seattle was stopped inches less than the goal line in its last game.

“It felt good, but at the end of the day, you know, I play to win,” said Lynch, who rushed 12 times for 34 yards.

The Seahawks will likely be left-handed Pro Bowl four-time Duane Brown, who underwent minor knee surgery last week.

