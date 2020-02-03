advertisement

Miss Monster isn’t the only thing to do with Season 3 of The Masked Singer, and it’s kind of monstrous. The first episode of the new season aired after the Super Bowl, and there is all sorts of good news for the people at Fox.

Last night’s new episode generated over 23 million viewers in terms of live numbers alone, followed by an 8.1 rating for the 18-49 demographics. These are by far the best numbers we’ve seen in the series, and it also surpasses The Worlds Best’s Super Bowl broadcast on CBS a year ago.

What do some of these numbers mean for the future of the series? Well, we think the Lil Wayne revelation was a big revelation, and it should cause excitement and good numbers the rest of the way. Unfortunately, there is little evidence that the premiere numbers will carry over to the rest of the season. In addition, episodes aired after the Super Bowl will lose significant momentum in the coming weeks – hell, The World’s Best will no longer air. The best thing you can hope for from the Super Bowl is that you may be able to attract 1% more viewers to your show. If you can do that, there is at least one reason to believe that these specials are still of some value.

Rest assured – even if season 3 ratings fall, it still feels like extending season 4 is a matter of course.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

