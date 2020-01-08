advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – The search for a man who was related to a Midlands Medical Center shootout continued Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

A mid-Tuesday shootout in bright daylight sent a woman to the hospital, leaving the suspected gunman on the run from the police.

According to the Columbia police, 32-year-old Brandon Wise opened fire in the Waverly Family Practice parking lot. His victim, a 35-year-old woman who was shot in front of her children, authorities say.

Chef Skip Holbrook says that even though they are looking for the armed and monitoring the victim’s condition, they are also concerned that the children who witnessed the shootout are doing well.

“They are young and of course we take care of them here.

We don’t know exactly what they saw.

Obviously it’s a traumatic situation, so we’ll make sure they get the attention they need. “

The victim was taken to a hospital where the last time she was examined was in a serious but stable condition. As for the suspect, the police say he left quickly and then parked his truck in an off-scene area. Although they have been able to locate the abandoned car, they still have no signs of the suspect whom they consider to be “armed and dangerous”.

The medical center says they plan to close on Wednesday due to the incident, and released a statement that partially states:

“We are working with the local authorities and hope that the suspect will be arrested quickly.”

If you have information about where Wise is, you should call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

