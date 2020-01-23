advertisement

Holly Ellsworth-Clark, a triple gold medalist for the wrestling team at the University of Calgary Dinos, disappeared in Hamilton on January 11, 2020.

The search for Calgary ex-wife Holly Ellsworth-Clark continued Wednesday, as friends and family organized two investigations across Hamilton, where the 27-year-old disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Ellsworth-Clark, a musician and once elite wrestler who won three national gold medals for the University of Calgary Dinos, has been missing since January 11th.

advertisement

After living most of her life in Calgary, Ellsworth-Clark moved to Toronto in 2018 to pursue a career in music and moved to Hamilton three months ago.

Her disappearance was preceded by numerous incidents that her parents and roommates found. This included a voice message she left the day before disappearing in which she told her parents she was passing through the woods all night by two men.

More than 300 people – including friends of Ellsworth-Clark and strangers from around the city – participated in two web searches held Wednesday. Crews searched a length of about four kilometers, recording anything visible such as cameras in sight, open doors in people’s yards and conversations with neighbors.

“It was massive. It was a big undertaking, ”said Elle McFearsin, a friend of Ellsworth-Clark from Calgary who helped organize the research.

She said another could be in the works this weekend if Ellsworth-Clark is not found then.

“Get out, talk to people. Talk to your cabin driver, talk to your uber driver, talk to your transport driver, talk to the waiter at the restaurant, talk to everyone, “she urged the Hamiltonians.

“We need everybody to see and remember and know Holly. Keep her picture on your phone. If the whole city works and shows this, we’ll bring it back. Someone, somewhere knows something.”

Friends and family are searching for Hamilton’s missing wife, Holly Ellsworth-Clark.

After flying from Calgary, Ellsworth-Clark’s dad, Dave Clark, has been in Hamilton since she lost. He said the family remains optimistic that she is alive and has not gone too far.

“There are some suggestions that come in every day that give you a little rush of adrenaline,” he said.

“Everything is pure speculation. The advice we get is all positive – she’s here, she’s in this place, she’s in that place and nothing. We just have to go and exclude them.”

Dave said there is no evidence Holly has left Hamilton.

“She didn’t go on vacation. She has money in the bank and she has a credit card and they were not used. She had them with her when she left,” he said.

Dave said his daughter’s behavior before her disappearance suggested she was “absolutely terrified of anyone.”

The day before, Holly entered her home through a window. Her roommates had called 911, worrying she was suffering from a mental breakdown.

She had not been dressed for the weather when she lost, according to Hamilton police. She also abandoned all her belongings, making her family believe she left impulsively with little planning involved.

Although they have yet to find Holly, Dave said community positivity has been on the rise.

“Holly just touched people wherever she went,” he said.

“When we went to wrestling tournaments, people from other teams would be cheering for her. It has always been a kind of wonder how familiar she was in whatever area she was attending.

“The search for Holly has intensified as we go instead of petitioning outside and it is because of her. We are proving her positivity more and more as we continue. It is difficult to at least disrespect her and at least try our best. “

Anyone with information about Holly Ellsworth-Clark can contact the family by emailing her at holholhhome2020@gmail.com or by calling Hamilton police at 905-546-4925.

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

advertisement