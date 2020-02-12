advertisement

When Doug Brubacher drives the Sea to Sky Gondola on Valentine’s Day, it’s 1,318. Times.

For Brubacher, who has climbed the lift almost every weekday for years, it is not just another trip. This will be a special occasion.

“It’s relief. Excitement. Satisfaction. All these really cool things. Just knowing that it will come back together because it was so devastating and so difficult,” said Brubacher, remembering the effects of the gondola closing.

“We had met all of the employees here, so it was difficult for us, but it was even harder for them. So it took a long time.”

The gondola was shut down in August after a saboteur cut the cable and some of the cabins fell to the ground. RCMP has since investigated the matter and a suspect has yet to be identified.

The road back to reopening this Valentine’s Day was long, but when it comes to that, a new cable with 30 brand new cabins will take visitors up the elevator on Friday.

Brubacher stands next to the elevator on February 10 and is flanked by cabins that are still packed in white packaging. The gondola staff say they left it to look brand new for the opening day.

The familiar vortex of the machinery vibrates in the air again. After their 8240-kilometer journey from Switzerland, empty huts are now floating over steep rock faces with a view of Howe Sound.

For Brubacher, the gondola was a gateway to a world to which he would otherwise have no access.

“It leaves people like us who can no longer get to the hinterland up there,” said the retired Brubacher.

“We drive so much because it’s quite special and we can do things that we normally can’t do. We can meet new people. If you don’t understand why we’re driving, you have to drive it and then they will. ” understand.”

According to Gondel employees, the musician Brubacher will perform remarkable squamish acts such as Cam Salay and Will Ross at the opening ceremony.

Doug Brubacher is waiting for his 1318th trip on the sky with the Sky Gondola. – David Buzzard / for the Squamish ChiefThe opening of the reopening was full of emotions.

“You know, there were many memorable moments, I would say … the support from the community was overwhelming. It was incredible,” said Shawna Bernier, deputy manager of the gondola.

“The other highlight was how our team got together … It was very nice to see that we managed this as a community.”

Bernier said that practically everyone in the gondola took on extra work to get ready.

The fruits of this work become clear when you enter a gondola cabin.

The cabin passes three security surveillance towers next to the line, which marketing manager Haley Hardy later explained, are part of the security upgrades for the area.

“What happened can never happen when the gondola is in operation,” said Hardy. “We have sensors on the nacelle that are looking for defects in this cable, and if that happened it wouldn’t work.”

When the hut hovers above the trees, a view opens that has only been seen by a few people since August.

Howe Sound becomes a giant sapphire pearl framed by the Tantalus Range. The chief of the Stawamus protrudes to the side, and Sky Pilot, Co-Pilot and Goat Ridge tower above him.

“I love this view and I can’t wait to welcome the world back,” said Hardy as she looked out of the cabin window.

“It feels like we’ve accomplished so much in the past six months.”

Snow covers the area at the top of the gondola. It will soon be livened up with an opening ceremony, which will include Squamish’s Mayor and the Provincial Minister of Tourism. Crafts, grocery and beverage stores will also be available.

The routes have been properly prepared and all are open to the public. The gondola staff say that the lack of pedestrian traffic has made it difficult to pack the snow. As a result, some workers have actually undertaken to overtake the area with their snowshoes.

The subway park will also be open and the obstacles to the popular Sea to Summit Trail will be removed at the bottom of the foot.

Richard Bermudez, the food and beverage manager, speaks of the fact that the gondola is not in operation and there is a lot of time on the service road to get to the summit.

He was part of the team that took the perishable food from the gondola to the food bank and Helping Hands after cutting the cable.

“It’s kind of heartwarming that we were able to help people with helping hands,” said Bermudez.

He said he also works with Cutting Barriers to help people in need to gain valuable professional skills.

Back in the base camp of the gondola, the café is full of customers, including the silver-haired pensioner with a bright grin.

“We will stand here and wait to be hired … hopefully at the top of the lineup,” said Brubacher.

