A video by actress Julianne Hough, who underwent an “energy cleansing exercise”, completely stunned the audience and many thought she was actually possessed by some kind of demon.

The former 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars master performed on January 22 at the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland, where she was led by the holistic health guru Dr. John Amaral was brought on stage.

Amaral is known for its energetic healing treatments, but Hough’s experience made people more confused than convinced when she started to tremble under the doctor’s touch.

While lying face down on a table, Hough screamed and began to wriggle as Amaral ran his hand over her back.

The health guru didn’t seem to be doing anything particularly groundbreaking in terms of healing Hough’s body, but the actress’s reaction persisted for a few moments after her initial outbreak.

To explain the bizarre scene, Amaral said:

The expression of emotions can occur when energy that has been stored and wound up in the muscles begins to dissolve.

We have made it easier to release this energy.

Check out Hough’s reaction here:

The Bitch Bible podcast host Jackie Schimmel Haas shared a video of the strange experience on Instagram and joked that she would tell her kids it was a scene from The Exorcist.

A number of viewers also commented on the display and asked whether Hough was actually driving a demon “out of her asshole”.

Before the demonstration, Us Weekly reports Hough spoke about how she perceives the connection between her energy and her body and said:

I feel so much freer inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my strength and do not feel out of date with emotions, my mind and feel free to just be in myself.

Our body is our vessel to hold our energy and that is the most important thing we can take care of.

A later video showed how Hough “takes away” and “throws away” the negative energy on stage while stamping her feet and hitting her hips. Although it was less distracting than the “exorcist” video, the viewers were still quite baffled.

After the event, the actress went to Instagram to say she had the best time to share her trip and discuss the power of the movement. At least we know that Hough had fun, even if a demon had really escaped her body.

I’m not sure if a lot of people want to try Amaral’s techniques after seeing Hough’s display, but it sure got people talking!

