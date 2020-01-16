advertisement

Scranton Prep boys basketball Coach Andre Kettel spoke about the rivalry in boys basketball between Prep and the Abington Heights Comets.

“I’m really proud of this group.” Coach Kettel started. “… We are young in terms of experience, but we have a lot of guys who can really play and we are really starting to get together, and hopefully we have started to play our best basketball at the right time of the year, January in a few weeks and leave for February and then hopefully the play-offs. “

Andrew continued: “Our division is really competitive this year and we are playing one game at a time and tomorrow is Abington Heights. Coach Bianchi and his program have only been successful in recent years and we expect a fight on the floor. But, we are enthusiastic about it and we are looking for a great atmosphere here in a great basketball game. “

